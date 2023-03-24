Roanoke County Invites Hollins Citizens to Participate in Library Design

The Hollins Library project, with planning and initial design scheduled in FY2023 and construction in FY2026, is slated to replace the existing Hollins Library with a state of-the-art new community library. The project proposes inviting public spaces to include everything from books, music, and movies to the latest technology offerings. Holzheimer Bolek + Meehan | Architects (“HBM Architects”) is helping Roanoke County plan the project for the Hollins Community.

The current Hollins Library opened to the public in 1971. This branch is the next library to be “reimagined” for Roanoke County.

The Hollins Library has the second highest circulation rates in Roanoke County, and it also ranks second in the region for circulation. The project proposes enhancements, including improved public spaces such as meeting and study rooms, children’s and teen areas, and multi-purpose creative spaces. The design will follow an innovative service model consistent with South County, Glenvar, and Vinton Libraries.

A community survey will be available on the Library’s website beginning on Friday, March 24. The survey is an opportunity for citizens to provide feedback on various design features. The survey will be open from Fri., March 24 – Fri., April 21. To stay informed of the Hollins Library Replacement Project and to take the survey, visit the Library’s website.