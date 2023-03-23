Lost Class Ring Returned After Spending 25 Years Underground

As Hokies take part in Virginia Tech’s Ring Dance on March 24 and 25 – a tradition dating back to 1934 that celebrates the transition from junior to senior years and the presentation of the class ring – one alumnus also is celebrating his ring this spring.

John Leschinskey ’97 has been reunited with his class ring lost over 25 years ago.

Leschinskey, who earned a degree in hospitality and tourism management, was playing volleyball on Eggleston Quad as a student when he lost his ring.

“I was playing volleyball on the Owens sand court, which was something I did fairly often. I had set my sandals, shirt, watch, and ring by the post so that I could play. When finished, I went to gather my things and saw that the ring was missing,” said Leschinskey.

Leschinskey and his friends searched the area, but were unsuccessful in finding his ring.

“My things didn’t appear disturbed, so I assumed it was stolen,” said Leschinskey. “I had just gotten the ring a little bit before, so I didn’t have it long. To add insult to injury, I paid for my class ring and that money was lost.”

Leschinskey, now a senior network engineer at Wells Fargo in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, did not replace his lost class ring.

“I was paying my way through college, so I did not have the money to spend on an additional ring,” said Leschinskey.

It turns out, Leschinskey’s missing class ring never left Eggleston Quad.