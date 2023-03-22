SML Regional Chamber Honors Business / Community Leaders at Annual Awards Dinner

Outstanding area businesses and community advocates were honored at the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards dinner on March 16 at Mariners Landing Resort and Conference Center.

“We were excited to host this fantastic networking and fellowship opportunity for our supporters. This annual celebration recognizing our exceptional leaders and supporters, along with Chamber staff, directors, ambassadors and volunteers is one of our favorite events,” said SMLRCC Executive Director Andy Bruns. “These professionals help make all of us lucky to live, work and play in the greatest region on earth.”

The winners were:

Outstanding SMLRCC Ambassador: Alicia Hodges, Neora

Outstanding Tourism Advocate: Mariners Landing

Also nominated: Bridgewater Marina & Boat Rentals / Drifter’s / JBohnBishop Mercantile / Mango’s Bar & Grill

Outstanding Business: Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House

Also nominated: Bridgewater Marina & Boat Rentals / Drifter’s / JBohnBishop Mercantile / Capps Home Building Center / Re/Max Lakefront Realty

Outstanding Professional Service: Bank of Botetourt

Also nominated: Anchor Title SML, LLC / Gilbert Law PC / Phyllis & Casey Johnson of RE/MAX Lakefront Realty / SML Virtual Assistant Services by Tina

Outstanding Non-Profit: EastLake Community Church

Also nominated: Lake Christian Ministries / Smith Mountain Lake Association / SML Charity Home Tour / The Agape Center / SML Rotary Club

Outstanding Community Champion: Jessica Bohn Bishop, JBohnBishop Mercantile