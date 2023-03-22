HomeBusiness
SML Regional Chamber Honors Business / Community Leaders at Annual Awards Dinner

0
SML Regional Chamber of Commerce award recipients from left, Kelly Drinkard, Mariners Landing; Kevin and Sara Gray, Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House; Alicia Hodges, Neora; Jessica Bohn Bishop, JBohnBishop Mercantile; Jack Phillips, Bedford Landings Bed & Breakfast (outgoing board chairman); Cindy Bower, Kimberly Davenport and Lisa Spangler, Bank of Botetourt; and Carol Lee and Alan Fischer, EastLake Community Church. Photo courtesy of Rapid Imagery.

Outstanding area businesses and community advocates were honored at the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards dinner on March 16 at Mariners Landing  Resort and Conference Center.

“We were excited to host this fantastic networking and fellowship opportunity for our supporters. This annual celebration recognizing our exceptional leaders and supporters, along with Chamber staff, directors, ambassadors and volunteers is one of our favorite events,” said SMLRCC Executive Director Andy Bruns. “These professionals help make all of us lucky to live, work and play in the greatest region on earth.”

The winners were:

Outstanding SMLRCC Ambassador: Alicia Hodges, Neora

Outstanding Tourism Advocate: Mariners Landing

  • Also nominated: Bridgewater Marina & Boat Rentals / Drifter’s / JBohnBishop Mercantile / Mango’s Bar & Grill

Outstanding Business: Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House

  • Also nominated: Bridgewater Marina & Boat Rentals / Drifter’s / JBohnBishop Mercantile / Capps Home Building Center / Re/Max Lakefront Realty

Outstanding Professional Service: Bank of Botetourt

  • Also nominated: Anchor Title SML, LLC           /  Gilbert Law PC  /  Phyllis & Casey Johnson of RE/MAX Lakefront Realty / SML Virtual Assistant Services by Tina

Outstanding Non-Profit: EastLake Community Church

  • Also nominated: Lake Christian Ministries  /  Smith Mountain Lake Association  /  SML Charity Home Tour  /  The Agape Center  /  SML Rotary Club

Outstanding Community Champion: Jessica Bohn Bishop, JBohnBishop Mercantile

  • Also nominated: Donnie Shaver of SoundDawgs Productions  /  Troy Keaton of EastLake Community Church  /  Ryan Waters of Bridgewater Marina & Boat Rentals  /  Lynette Webb of Mulch ‘N More!
