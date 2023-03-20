Veterinary College / VA Department of Corrections Continue to Benefit From Partnership

The relationship also benefits the prison system’s farms, corrections officials said.

“When we want to research any type of protocol for breeding or prove or disprove a theory for a manufacturer about a product, we get to put that down across 2,000 head of cattle,” said Kenny Raiford, director of agribusiness for VDOC. “By the vet school working with the Department of Corrections, we are on the front side of technology with just about everything we do.

“This is Virginia’s herd. And all Virginia cattlemen can benefit from the research. … We work for the Department of Corrections, but we’re farmers first. We care a lot about the industry.”

It’s all about helping Virginia farmers get more and better food on the table.

“The reason we farm cattle in Virginia is to turn grass into beef,” Currin said. “That’s what we have. Nebraska and Iowa have corn. We have grass. That’s what we’re trying to get done and get accomplished — take as much grass as we can and turn it into beef.”

Recently, a dozen fourth-year veterinary students performed their first bovine Caesarean sections, all of them successfully, one of many unique opportunities afforded by the collaboration.