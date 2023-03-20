TSA Recruiting Officers to Work at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport  

One-day hiring events are slated in March and April

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is seeking to hire women and men to work at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in preparation for the busy spring and summer travel seasons and is participating in two upcoming hiring events.

TSA officials will be on site at the Williamson Road Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 23 and April 20 to help accelerate the hiring process. The library is located at 3837 Williamson Road, NW, in Roanoke.

There are currently openings for both full- and part-time positions as TSA officers at Roanoke with a starting annual salary of $36,820.99 for full-time positions. Part-time salary is $17.64 an hour. All new hires will receive a $1,000 hiring bonus–$500 upon starting and another $500 upon completion of their first full year on the job. After July 1, 2023, the salary levels will increase.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or nationals who are at least 18-years-old who have a high school diploma, GED or security experience equivalent. However, applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. New hires will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and they are paid while undergoing training.