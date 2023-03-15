SERWAN ZANGANA: God Did Not Promise Us Happiness, But He Did Promise Us Victory

The loss of a loved one is a difficult situation that unfortunately most humans will face. To cope with such a situation requires more than one teaching session or help from a psychologist or mental health counselor. It can take more than one counseling session for a person to be able to cope and accept the agony of the loss of the loved person.

But to have faith in God and embrace His instructions is to understand death, which is the end of a human’s time on earth. To accept this as a fact is the most effective way to cope and live with the grief. As each human ascends to the next stage of life, which is death, there will be a step closer to such a stage for the next human. But why do we have to die? It is the question that has been asked since the revelation.

It is harder to see a loved one dying than to think about one’s own death. Since my father passed away two years ago, many of my perspectives have changed. Overall, I feel that I have become more emotional, and sometimes, mixed feelings of emotions and anger surround me. Despite my faith, I still ask why?

However, throughout history, death has been a enigma, and philosophers have come up with different explanations to understand this mysterious stage of life. To answer the questions that have always surrounded death, humans have sought to embrace beliefs that offer relief to our curiosity and sadness during the loss of a loved one.

My father’s death has added another story to my life. It is a mélange of sadness and depression, and memories surround my thinking as his voice will never leave my ears. His lessons became paths for me to follow, and his character that he left behind for me is something to hold on to, and I am continuing the journey.

To see the journey of a loved one passing by and his bright light gradually dimming until it is off is a tragic end to experience. This is part of life and fate for everyone, no exceptions. But beyond all the sadness and helplessness is the light of faith which is the inner power for human beings.

Some people might disagree with me but I have always said to have an ultimate faith in God is a complete power to oneself. I believe there are two reasons why some people disagree: one, for the lack of knowledge about God; and two, for failing to seek God.

After all, God did not promise us rest and happiness in life, but he did promise us victory.

– Serwan Zangana supported Operation Iraqi Freedom as a U.S Army translator before coming to the U.S from Kurdistan, Iraq in 1997 to seek political asylum. He was granted asylum status and years later proudly became a U.S citizen. He currently serves as a correction officer in Roanoke.