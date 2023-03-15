Pro-Cyclists Coming to Botetourt County and Virginia’s Blue Ridge for Junior Training Camp

VDOT is alerting drivers to expect an increase in cyclists along the roads in Botetourt County

Junior team members of VBR TWENTY24, a diverse team of female pro-cyclists, will be returning to Camp Bethel for a spring training camp in Botetourt County March 21 – 26 . Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge (VBR) and Botetourt County welcome VBR TWENTY24 junior riders for an exciting and challenging training camp on our roads. Nineteen girls ranging in age from 9 – 17 will be training, learning together and experiencing the area.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) plans to put digital message boards out advising motorists about the presence of cyclists. Beginning March 17 through March 26, message boards will be in place along Route 11 (Lee Highway) between Nace Road and Lithia Road in Botetourt County to alert traffic of an increase in cyclists on the roadway, northbound and southbound, and throughout the area.

In addition to Route 11 (Lee Highway), cyclists will also be using Springwood Road, Lithia Road, Nace Road, Route 43, Mountain Pass Road and various other roads in Fincastle. Drivers should use caution, stay alert and prepare to share the road.