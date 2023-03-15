HomeSports
Sports

Pro-Cyclists Coming to Botetourt County and Virginia’s Blue Ridge for Junior Training Camp

0

VDOT is alerting drivers to expect an increase in cyclists along the roads in Botetourt County

Junior team members of VBR TWENTY24, a diverse team of female pro-cyclists, will be returning to Camp Bethel for a spring training camp in Botetourt County March 21 – 26.  Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge (VBR) and Botetourt County welcome VBR TWENTY24 junior riders for an exciting and challenging training camp on our roads. Nineteen girls ranging in age from 9 – 17 will be training, learning together and experiencing the area.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) plans to put digital message boards out advising motorists about the presence of cyclists. Beginning March 17 through March 26, message boards will be in place along Route 11 (Lee Highway) between Nace Road and Lithia Road in Botetourt County to alert traffic of an increase in cyclists on the roadway, northbound and southbound, and throughout the area.

In addition to Route 11 (Lee Highway), cyclists will also be using Springwood Road, Lithia Road, Nace Road, Route 43, Mountain Pass Road and various other roads in Fincastle. Drivers should use caution, stay alert and prepare to share the road.

Previous article
SCOT BELLAVIA: You’ll Probably Forget This Article Tomorrow
Next article
Photographer to Visit and Speak at History Museum of Western Virginia

Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

SCOTT DREYER: Why Study History? Why Know Your Mother’s Name?

Columnists 0
"A nation which does not remember what it was...

Equipment For Events And Festivals: The Benefits Of Using Emergency Restroom Trailers

Business 0
Are you hosting an event or festival and looking...

Photographer to Visit and Speak at History Museum of Western Virginia

Arts & Culture 0
Sponsored in part by AIA Blue Ridge, the Historical...

Search

Donate to TheRoanokeStar.com

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.