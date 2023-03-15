Photographer to Visit and Speak at History Museum of Western Virginia

Sponsored in part by AIA Blue Ridge, the Historical Society of Western Virginia will be hosting a meet and greet with David Kahler on Wednesday, March 22 at 6pm, which will be followed by a gallery talk at 7pm.

In the late 1980s, David Kahler was deeply inspired by seeing an exhibition of O. Winston Link photographs. He soon began making annual trips to the West Virginia and eastern Kentucky coalfields, destinations that strongly resonated with his own aesthetic of “place.”

Armed with a used Leica M6 and gritty Tri-X film, he and his wife made six week-long trips in the dead of winter to photograph trains along the Pocahontas Division of the Norfolk Southern Railway. A selection of photographs from that body of work form the core of this presentation.

Admission is $5, but free for HSWV, CRP&A, and AIA Blue Ridge members.