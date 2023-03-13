SERWAN ZANGANA: Virginia’s Republicans Are Carrying Responsibility To Break Democrats’ “Wall”

Again, the Virginia Senate Democrats killed another bill designed to protect parental rights. Obviously, Democrats are on their toes to reject any bill that protects children from material with sexual content! And this is exactly as it appears. Democrat’s’ opposition to protecting children from explicit material is a threat to both parents and children. The bill, HB 1379 that was introduced by Delegate Timothy Anderson (R-VA Beach), aimed to establish a catalog of printed and audiovisual materials and require schools to identify items available in their libraries if they contain graphic sexual content.

This bill would also have permitted parents to restrict their children to access such materials. But apparently Senate Democrats became a barrier and blocked the bill to keep parents’ decisions away from their children. The interference of Democrats, which is an obvious example of an ultimate power over parenting, is undeniable and a major concern among Virginians.

Seemingly, it is a war against parental rights and families as the ongoing opposition from Virginia Democrats in the House of Delegates and Senate never stops. Democrats unethically place their liberal ideology between parents and children, and they perceive themselves, of course deceptively, as primarily responsible for children.

Notably, not a single Democrat Delegate or Senator voted for the bill. This bill was written in unambiguous language with a clear explanation as to why it was introduced. Neither harmful intent nor a political purpose was hidden behind bill HB1379. This was a complete shield to protect children from explicit and sexual materials if they existed in school libraries. Also, it was a way to recognize the legitimate rights that parents, not the school, are the authority as to what children should be allowed to review.

Democrats’ opposition to parents’ rights over their children is becoming more visible. The obvious intention of Democrats is to prevent parents from involvement with the school’s children.

Democrats are planting bad seeds through their delegates and senators in every corner of the State to create “‘push back”’ on each effort that is attempted by Republicans to protect parents’ rights. However, it is both common sense and a moral matter that materials with graphic sexual content should not be available in school libraries.

It is absurd that such a subject has become a political issue for Democrats to use their total political weight to oppress the rights of parents. Bill 1379 was a tool to separate items with sexual content from appropriate materials in school libraries. But unfortunately, Democrats are prioritizing political intents and placing that it ahead of Virginians’ children.

Now, Republicans in the Commonwealth are carrying the responsibility to break each brick that the Democrats are stacking to build a wall between parents and their children.

– Serwan Zangana supported Operation Iraqi Freedom as a U.S Army translator before coming to the U.S from Kurdistan, Iraq in 1997 to seek political asylum. He was granted asylum status and years later proudly became a U.S citizen. He currently serves as a correction officer in Roanoke.