Local Experienced Tour Operator to Lead Roanoke Parks and Recreation Outings

Ernie Dale has been doing motor coach tours for the residents of Roanoke Valley since 1994. These tours have ranged from day trips, overnight trips, and cruises.

Dale has organized trips for churches, schools, and various Parks & Recreation Departments, has served as a receptive tour operator for incoming groups, done retail tours, and has served as a step on guide for outside groups visiting the Roanoke Valley.

At the onset of the pandemic, Roanoke Parks and Recreation suspended their tour program. However, as the program gears up to launch again, Ernie will be leading the trips. There are eleven day trips already planned for 2023 and more to be announced later. In order to offer these trips at a lower cost, the transportation will the with the Roanoke Parks and Recreation vans/bus. Inflation has made the cost of chartering buses escalate since the pandemic.

You can register for these trips by calling the Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department at (540) 853-2236 or using this link. Registration link: Catalog – Roanoke Parks and Recreation (rec1.com)