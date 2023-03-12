Local Experienced Tour Operator to Lead Roanoke Parks and Recreation Outings

Ernie Dale has been doing motor coach tours for the residents of Roanoke Valley since 1994. These tours have ranged from day trips, overnight trips, and cruises.
Dale has organized trips for churches, schools, and various Parks & Recreation Departments, has served as a receptive tour operator for incoming groups, done retail tours, and has served as a step on guide for outside groups visiting the Roanoke Valley.
At the onset of the pandemic, Roanoke Parks and Recreation suspended their tour program. However, as the program gears up to launch again, Ernie will be leading the trips. There are eleven day trips already planned for 2023 and more to be announced later. In order to offer these trips at a lower cost, the transportation will the with the Roanoke Parks and Recreation vans/bus. Inflation has made the cost of chartering buses escalate since the pandemic.
You can register for these trips by calling the Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department at (540) 853-2236 or using this link. Registration link: Catalog – Roanoke Parks and Recreation (rec1.com)
Here is a list of trips that being offered for Roanoke Parks and Recreation. To register go online to: www.playroanoke.com/trips-and-tours/. Click on the middle button where it says “Day Trips.” If you need to register by phone, you can call: (540) 853-2236. The transportation will be the Parks and Recreation bus/vans which hold less people than a motor coach.
Saturday, April 15, 2023 – Tax Day at the Hillbilly Hideaway – $80. (passengers can board in Roanoke, Rocky Mount, and Bassett Forks, VA).
Saturday, May 6, 2023 – Keep On The Sunny Side – $90. (passengers can board in Roanoke, Salem, Christiansburg, and Dublin, VA).
Saturday, May 13, 2023 – Mother’s Day Train to Michie Tavern – $89. (passengers can board in Roanoke).
Saturday, May 20, 2023 – Rose Train to the Hill City – $60. (passengers can board in Roanoke).
Saturday, June 3, 2023 – High Bridge State Park in Farmville – $50. (passengers can board in Roanoke, Bedford, and Lynchburg).
Saturday, June 11, 2023 – Mountain Lake & The Covered Bridges with lunch at Anna’s – $65 (passengers can board in Roanoke, Salem, and Christiansburg).
Monday, June 19, 2023 – Juneteenth Holiday. Booker T. Washington National Park, Homestead Creamery, Smith Mountain Lake (pending) – $39 (passengers can board in Roanoke).
Saturday, June 24, 2023 – Barboursville Ruins and historic sites of Orange County – $50 (passengers can board in Roanoke, Bedford, and Lynchburg).
Saturday, July 1, 2023 – Sidna J. Allen Home, Carroll County Museum and other sites – $50 (passengers can board in Roanoke, Salem, Christiansburg and Dublin).
Saturday, July 22, 2023 – Lakefest in Clarksville, VA – $50 (passengers can board in Roanoke, Rocky Mount, and Bassett Forks, VA).
Saturday, July 29, 2023 – Footloose and the Virginia Highlands Festival – $90 (passengers can board in Roanoke, Salem, Christiansburg, and Dublin).
For a listing of motor coach tours and overnight trips, check out Ernie’s website at: www.roanoketoursinc.com. You can email him at: [email protected] Or contact him by phone at: (540) 366-2888.