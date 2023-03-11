SERWAN ZANGANA: Rejecting Democrats’ Acts Must Become Part Of Our Daily Lives

When I was growing up in Iraq prior to moving to America and years later becoming a U.S citizen, I thought that only Middle Eastern systems are ruled by deceptions and corrupt politicians. I thought in a nation such as the United States, sincerity would be a part of all the elected officials’ principles. But unfortunately, I was wrong.

Now, whenever I read or listen to Democrats, it engenders pessimism and disappointment with how glibly they have moved America in the wrong direction and damaged the strong image the U.S used to have across the world. It is pathetic to see the top products of the Democrat Party, President Biden and Vice President Harris, whose many failures presented as accomplishments, represent the nation.

Clearly, President Biden’s awkward behavior and wildly inappropriate remarks will not stop. His recent comment, “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid” during Black Month History Month was yet another mortifying comment that Americans had to hear.

In recent years, American history has been politicized and demonized by liberal groups. However, a clear conscience tells us we have an ethical duty to teach the past truthfully.

Obviously, each country in the world has had periods of history when callous acts were done and accepted, and it is critical for those chapters from the past to be taught clearly and honestly. However, today’s generation is not in a position to be held culpable for the sins of previous generations, and history should not be erased or ignored.

As I remember in the 1980’s, Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s regime persecuted many Kurds who were involved in politics in Iraq, and many Kurdish areas had been either destroyed or occupied by Arabs. But today, the new generation should not seek to take revenge for those acts committed by a regime that was ousted 20 years ago.

Evidently, Democrats’ blame games and deception are not limited to one particular area but extend to various aspects of America. For example, Democrats’ double standards can be observed in two obvious issues in the country: abortion and gun violence. The irony of Democrats is that they demand gun control to prevent school shootings and protect children but yet they claim that aborting a child is a woman’s right!

Democrats’ dishonest propaganda creates a “misinformation effect” by drawing a deceitful image of life for human beings through fear and happiness. On one hand they peddle fear of climate change and the end of planet earth because of human action as they claim, yet they also preach happiness through the message “do what your heart desires” which is a definite delusion unanchored in reality. The purpose of all this lying and deception is to ultimately control American society.

By watching the 2017 movie “Downsizing”, one can see how Democrats’ propaganda and fake promises work. In this movie, a group of people, including scientists, persuade people to undergo an operation to be downsized.

In return for a smaller body size they are promised to gain wealth, leisure, and happiness, and hence, will also cause less harm to the environment! But notably, not everyone will agree to undergo such an operation! Also, the downsized people realized that even with downsizing there are still agony, poverty, and hardships of life.

The conclusion of the movie is similar to the purpose of Democrats, which is controlling society through deception, encouraging gender change operations, and passing legislation and policies as a modern way to dominate the American people.

However, the obligation to uncover and reject the Democrats’ acts must become a part of our daily lives to lift America up on our shoulders. This is a nation which is a blessing given to us by God, and it is our responsibility to help defend it.

– Serwan Zangana supported Operation Iraqi Freedom as a U.S Army translator before coming to the U.S from Kurdistan, Iraq in 1997 to seek political asylum. He was granted asylum status and years later proudly became a U.S citizen. He currently serves as a correction officer in Roanoke.