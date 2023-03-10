Revamp Your Old Brand With These Easy Guidelines

So, you have been running your business for a while and you’ve decided it’s time to revamp your old branding. Great! There are some quick and easy ways that you can bring new life to your products and services with some branding tweaks. Today, we will look at renaming your brand, changing your logo and working on a new company mission. Finally, we will suggest that you employ clever digital marketing strategies and SEO to launch your rebranded image. But before we dive into these rebranding steps, let’s have a look at why you might want to rebrand. By the end of this quick guide, you will be well on your way to revamping your old brand.

Why Revamp Your Old Brand?

There are a few reasons why a company might want to rebrand. For one thing, business might be slow and you have identified your old branding as a potential reason. Or, maybe you want to distance your company from your old branding due to negative connotations or mixed messages. On the other hand, you might just want a fresh start with a new product line or service.

Whatever the reason, revamping your old brand is a great way to get a fresh start and shake up your company’s image. Now, let’s have a look at how to revamp your branding with a new name, logo and mission.

Rename Your Brand

One way to revamp your old brand is to come up with a new brand name. To help you land on something great that appeals to your target audience, you can use a research company that specializes in brand names. A great brand naming research company will provide your company with 10 to 20 brand names to choose from, having picked the best from the hundreds they brainstormed. Moreover, they will screen for trademark issues and collaborate with you so that you end up with something you love.

Think about who you want to appeal to and how your brand name can help. Boomers and gen Z have different buzzwords that attract them to products, while economy and luxury shoppers will be looking for different sorts of branding as well. Whatever your target audience looks like, you will need to brainstorm brand names that appeal to that demographic.

Redesign Your Logo

Another awesome step in the rebranding process is redesigning your company’s logo. When it comes to revamping the logo, have a think about what your new branding is aiming to say. Certain images come with connotations and you can use them to your advantage. For example, a tree or a wave shape might indicate that your company’s products and services relate to nature, or else that the company’s ethos is ecological.

Consult color theory to utilize the effects of specific colors and color combinations to your advantage. For instance, red can raise a person’s heart rate just by looking at it, while orange is associated with inexpensive products. Yellow and black will command attention and purple screams luxury. Use this knowledge to your advantage when designing your new logo. Just make sure your colors make sense with the visuals you have chosen in your logo and that the final look is appealing and easy to understand.

Redefine Your Mission

Of course, rebranding involves a lot more than just changing the colors and style of your logo and choosing a fancy new name. You will also want to make some sort of change to the message of your company. What kind of a company were you before and how is that changing now? Has your mission developed or taken a turn? Perhaps you have decided that, going forward, you will be a more inclusive, eco-friendly or affordable brand, for example.

Whatever changes you have decided to make to your company’s ethos and purpose, make sure this is clear in your overall mission as a business. What are your products and services for? What are you aiming to achieve by putting them out into the world? Your mission should be apparent to all of your workforce as well as the general public, through your company’s actions and its branding.

Use SEO to Spread the Word

When you have come up with your rebranded company identity, you can spread the word about your fresh new image with clever digital marketing strategies. This is by far the best way for businesses to spread the word about their products, services and company ethos.

Create content like blog posts, short social media videos, images and tweets that shine a light on your new brand. You can ensure this content reaches a wider audience by employing search engine optimization (SEO) techniques. These are different strategies to make you more visible online. Try to include a lot of relevant keywords in your content, use catchy headlines and make information palatable and easy to access.

Product placement and backlinks to your pages are brilliant ways to develop a stronger brand awareness. This online content will also build your brand’s authority as it shows search engines that you are generating informative, quality and well-designed content.

With clever digital marketing, you can launch your new brand image, improve your online reputation and reach a wider audience with your revamped mission, products and services!

And with that, you will have a shiny new brand with a catchy new name, a bold new logo and an awesome updated company mission! With the help of a research company for brand names, you can come up with something that appeals to your target audience and speaks to your mission. When it comes to your logo, consider the connotations of particular images and colors and use these things to your advantage. Then, when it comes to defining your new mission, think about what you want your brand’s legacy and public image to be. This is your time to make a statement and represent something great. Lastly, remember to use digital marketing to launch your new brand. SEO is your best friend in terms of reaching a wider audience.