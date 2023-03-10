Play Scrabble, Support Literacy!

HomeArts & Culture
Blue Ridge Literacy’s annual team-based Scrabble Tournament will be held Thursday evening, April 20, atSt. John’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Roanoke. Doors open at 5:00 pm, with play beginning promptly at 6:00 pm.
The Scrabble Tournament is BRL’s biggest fundraiser and features exciting play, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar (beer and wine). Play is team-based, with three persons per team, and ALL LEVELS of players are encouraged to join us!
The cost is $120 per team. Individuals interested in being placed on a team can sign up for $40. For more information, please contact the BRL office at 540-265-9339 or register online atblueridgeliteracy.org. If calling, please have the following information:
  • The names of those playing
  • Your team name (for example, “Triple Trouble”)
  • Your team’s level of play (beginning, intermediate, advanced)
This event is a GREAT way to have fun, enjoy good food, meet new people, and help the cause of literacy.Register Now — Limited Seating Available.
