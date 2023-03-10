Outdoor Camp for Roanoke County & City Spring Break Enrolling Girls Ages 9-14

The Wild Way is a nonprofit in Roanoke, Virginia, that provides expedition-based, outdoor experiences for girls of all backgrounds, experience levels, and incomes. The organization is currently enrolling girls ages 9-14.

Enrollment is now open for a special week-long unit that aligns with Roanoke City, Roanoke County, and Salem public schools’ spring break. Over five full days, girls will participate in fun and challenging outdoor activities, such as hiking, caving, and climbing. The Wild Way is also offers weekend activities throughout the year, as well as week-long paddlesports camps during the summers. Programs also include a confidence-building curriculum, so that girls end the week feeling stronger and more resilient than ever.

What’s the Plan for Spring Break:

· Hiking at the Cascades waterfall in Pembroke, VA

· Low- and high-ropes courses at Camp Bethel in Fincastle, VA

· Caving in Blacksburg, VA

· Ecological education at Apple Ridge Farms in Copper Hill, VA, with a visit from some of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center’s rescue animals

· Adventure race and outdoor skills at Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing in Craig County, VA

Dates and How to Sign Up:

Why Get Girls Outside?

The Wild Way seeks to use exciting, outdoor experiences to boost girls’ confidence. The outdoors is the perfect environment for this type of learning. Societal and behavioral expectations, self-consciousness, and lack of experience often lead women to feeling out of place in the outdoors. However, research has found that positive outdoor experiences can dramatically increase self-esteem, confidence, and perceived leadership abilities among women.