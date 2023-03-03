Roanoke County Names Economic Development Specialist

Roanoke County has announced the newest addition to the Economic Development Department, Karli Foster. Foster will begin her role as Economic Development Specialist on February 27.

“We are excited to continue to strengthen the department with Karli’s experience in Public Administration and focus in economic development,” said and Economic Development Director Megan Baker. “We know she will bring a lot of knowledge and innovation to the department and will be a great asset in growing our economic development footprint.”

Foster is coming from the Virginia State Police where she has been a Virginia Management Fellow, conducting research and analysis, evaluating the agency’s website, and developing presentations. Foster has additional experience within local government including as an intern in, both, Franklin County Administrator’s Office and Henry County Administrator’s Office.

“I am truly looking forward to joining Roanoke County’s Economic Development team,” said Foster. “I am excited for the opportunity to work alongside some of the best to help Roanoke County reach new heights.”

Foster earned a Bachelor of Science in Smart and Sustainable Cities from Virginia Tech and a Master of Public Administration from James Madison University. She has a number of affiliations, most notably in Virginia Economic Development Association and International Economic Development Council.