Salem V.A. to Host Job Fair For Nursing Specialties and Other Critical Staff

The Salem VA Health Care System will hold a Job Fair March 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the main area of the hospital lobby in Bldg. 143.

According to Brandon Dillon, Senior Human Resources Strategic Business Partner, the job fair provides an opportunity for qualified applicants to speak with managerial staff and HR professionals regarding open positions at the Salem VA facility, and in some cases leave with tentative job offers.

“There will be HR experts on hand to review candidates’ resumes, interview candidates, and in some cases extend job offers to qualified candidates, and to get selected applicants started on the pre-employment process,” Dillon said.

The goal of the program, according to Ms. Rebecca Stackhouse, Salem VA HCS Executive Director, is to reduce the amount of time it normally takes to advertise, interview, and select qualified applicants.

“By bringing our experts together in one place, we can take several weeks off the on-boarding process,” Stackhouse said. “The goal is to get nurses and other professionals into the VA system and serving Veterans as quickly as possible.”

The job fair will target a number of specialties with multiple vacancies:

Registered Nurses – Recruitment Incentives may be Authorized

Licensed Practical Nurses – Recruitment Incentives may be Authorized

Nursing Assistants – Recruitment Incentives may be Authorized

Medical Support Assistants

Medical Technologists – Recruitment Incentives may be Authorized

Pharmacy Technicians

Medical Instrument Technicians (Ultrasound)

Medical Technicians (Phlebotomists)

Housekeepers

Social Workers

Psychologists

Police Officers

Dillon said applicants should plan on spending a few hours at the facility for potential interviews and other onboarding paperwork. Applicants should also bring at least two printed copies of their resume, and two forms of ID (Driver’s License and Social Security Card or Birth Certificate).

Parking will be available and sign-posted nearby the main entrance. The Salem VAMC is located at 1970 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, Virginia.