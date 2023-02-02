SML Chapter of Antique and Classic Boat Society Holds Winter Workshop

The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently held their annual winter workshop at the home of Alan and Jean Frederick. The 39 members and guests in attendance learned from subject matter experts about 4 topics that are useful in restoring and maintaining antique boats.

Local member Mark Thompson, the retired owner of a successful custom woodworking business, shared his knowledge of what to look for when buying lumber for various uses in restoring antique boats.

Guest Margaret Gober, the owner of local business Virginia Canvas near Hales Ford Bridge, covered various materials, their uses and performance on custom fit boat covers and bimini tops that she expertly fabricates and repairs.

Local member Chuck Breen, shared his industrial fastener experience as it applies to identifying and choosing the correct bolts, nuts, screws and other fasteners to restore, repair and maintain antique boats.

Our host and local member Alan Frederick gave us an update and lessons learned on the 35-foot, scratch built, mahogany runabout that he has been planning for nearly 30 years. He has been actively building this dream project for nearly 3 years and is assisted by Olivia Dow, a local Franklin County High School student, when her schedule permits. (Group Photo #1 shows a nice shot of Alan’s project).

For further chapter information check our website www.woodenboats.net or contact Chapter President John Coffman at (443) 204-6500 or email: [email protected].