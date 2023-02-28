HomeNews
News

Blue Ridge Parkway One of Only Three Parks With Over 10 million Recreation Visits 

0
Visitors to the Parkway enjoy an evening of live music at the Blue Ridge Music Center’s outdoor amphitheater, located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax, Virginia.

Over 15 million visitors enjoyed the variety of outdoor recreation, scenic beauty, and cultural experiences along the 469-mile route

Blue Ridge Parkway managers have announced that an estimated 15.7 million recreation visitors enjoyed the 469-mile scenic park in 2022. Today’s park announcement follows a National Park Service announcement which noted that the Parkway is one of only three parks that had more than 10 million recreation visits in the 424-national park system.

“We recognize the Parkway’s popularity is due in large part to the variety of opportunities and experiences it was designed to provide for the visitor – both on and off the Parkway,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “Passing through 29 counties across two states, through some of this nation’s most beautiful scenery, the Parkway’s design lends itself to the interests and abilities of many people.”

To learn more about the variety of park experiences available, park visitors and neighbors are encouraged to plan ahead by learning about park resources, finding information about seasonal facility schedules and road projects, locating trail etiquette resources, or book-marking campground information and reservation websites. More tips for planning your Parkway visit are available on the park’s website.

The Parkway remains open, weather permitting, year-round, and the traditional visitor season begins in the spring and continues through fall. Information to help plan your 2023 Parkway visit, including current road and facility status, is available at www.nps.gov/blri.

For an in-depth look at 2022 visitation statistics and national summaries and individual park figures, please visit the National Park Service Visitor Use Statistics website.

Previous article
MELINDA MYERS: Late Winter Tent Caterpillar Management

Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

MELINDA MYERS: Late Winter Tent Caterpillar Management

Columnists 0
Start this year’s tree pest management with a stroll...

Miyares Calls on Congress to Improve Federal-State Cooperation to End Human Trafficking

News 0
Attorney General Jason Miyares and 35 other attorneys general...

Virginia Tech Researchers Leave No Frogs or Toads Behind

News 0
Virginia Tech biological sciences postdoctoral researcher Traci DuBose wants...

Search

Donate to TheRoanokeStar.com

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.