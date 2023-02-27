Virginia Tech Researchers Leave No Frogs or Toads Behind

Virginia Tech biological sciences postdoctoral researcher Traci DuBose wants to ensure no frogs or toads land below conservationists’ radar.

For the last two years, DuBose has been measuring the intrinsic sensitivity of species to climate change — a key determinant of extinction vulnerability — in 90 species of anurans, commonly known as frogs and toads. By accessing publicly available data, DuBose and her team evaluated and compared more than 140,000 observations of anurans native to the contiguous United States, making it the first study of this size and scope.

“The United States is home to over 100 species of frogs and toads,” said DuBose, a researcher in the Mims Lab at Virginia Tech led by Meryl Mims, associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences in the College of Science. “Frog and toad species are great study animals because they live in so many different areas like deserts, marshes, and forests and are very charismatic.”

And by charismatic, DuBose said that people recognize both frogs and toads and hear them at dusk. “They might have good memories associated with them.”

As a result of this research, DuBose was the lead author of a paper, “Mismatch between conservation status and climate change sensitivity leaves some anurans in the United States unprotected,” recently published in Biological Conservation, a leading international journal in the discipline of conservation science.

Globally, 41 percent of amphibians are threatened by anthropogenic changes, such as those made by people, to the landscape, based on assessments by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List. This includes disease, invasive species, habitat loss, and climate change. Climate change vulnerability is defined in part by characteristics that govern a species’ susceptibility and capacity to persist in place through shifts in temperature, precipitation, and other environmental variables.

But even in regions with relatively high data availability, such as the United States, a systematic, multispecies assessment of the intrinsic sensitivity of anurans to climate change is lacking, which may leave some vulnerable species overlooked.

DuBose and her team’s research builds on an initial faculty seed grant awarded in 2018 by the Global Change Center to study species vulnerability. Co-authors on the paper, Sam Silknetter, Chloe Moore, Grace O’Malley, are all Interfaces of Global Change fellows through the Interdisciplinary Graduate Education Program, as well as recent graduate Tess Alexander, who was supported by a Global Change Center Undergraduate Research Award.