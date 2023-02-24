Vinton History Museum Celebrates National Day of Unplugging / 1950’s Pictures Sought

The Vinton History Museum will celebrate National Day of Unplugging by handing out free and new pre-school through upper elementary children’s books on Saturday, March 4, from 10 am to 2 pm, 210 Jackson Ave., Vinton. The National Day of Unplugging is a 24 hour period – running from sundown on March 3 to sundown on March 4. Take this day to carve out precious time to unplug, relax, reflect, be active, visit the outdoors or a museum, and connect with loved ones. This museum event is made possible by a gift from Edward and Deanna Gordon.

In another area of the museum, author Nelson Harris will would like to receive and scan 1950’s photos from Vinton and the Roanoke Valley for a book he is writing. You can bring them by the Vinton History Museum between 12 noon and 1:30 pm on March 4th and have them scanned as possible entries in the book. You do not need to leave your photo. It is a great opportunity to meet Nelson Harris and ask about the various books he has written about the Roanoke/Vinton area.

The Vinton History Museum is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and the first Saturday of each month from 10 am to 2 pm. For more information email [email protected] or call (540)342-8634.