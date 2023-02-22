spot_img
Roanoke County to Host Community Meetings on Major Update to Comprehensive Plan

The Roanoke County 200 Plan is a major update to the Comprehensive Plan. The “200 Plan” expresses an overarching community vision as well as unique goals for 11 community planning areas within the County and the Town of Vinton.

Over 1,000 residents and community stakeholders have participated in the development of the Roanoke County 200 Plan throughout 2021 and 2022. Roanoke County will host six open house, community meetings throughout the County in February and March for citizens to provide comments on the reveal of their community’s draft plan.

“We invite Roanoke County residents, business owners, visitors and anyone interested in the future of the County to join us to review and comment on the 200 Plan that will shape our community over the next 15 years,” said Philip Thompson, Director of Planning. “These draft objectives will impact future land use, natural and cultural resources, public facilities and services, and transportation infrastructure.”

All six open house style meetings are from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

  1. Catawba, Glenvar and Masons Cove: Glenvar Middle School- Monday, February 27
  2. Peters Creek: Green Ridge Recreation Center – Wednesday, March 1
  3. Bonsack/Vinton and Mount Pleasant: Vinton War Memorial- Monday, March 6
  4. Windsor Hills: Hidden Valley High School- Wednesday, March 8
  5. Back Creek and Bent Mountain: Bent Mountain Center – Monday, March 13
  6. Cave Spring and Clearbrook: South County Library- Wednesday, March 15

Additionally, there will be two Planning Commission Public Hearings on the Draft Roanoke County 200 Plan, both beginning at 5:00 p.m.

  1. Green Ridge Recreation Center – Thursday, March 23
  2. Roanoke County Administration Center – Monday, April 3

Contact the Roanoke County Department of Planning at: [email protected] or (540) 7722065.In the event of weather, please visit the website or contact the department to confirm meeting.

MELINDA MYERS: Pain Relief Found in The Garden

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

