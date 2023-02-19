SERWAN ZANGANA: Virginians Can Protect Parents’ Rights By Voting Democrats Out

The Virginia Senate Democrats’ recent rejection of education bills is an attempt to break traditional lifestyles, destroy family bonds, and devalue the parenthood of Virginians. This should be obvious not only to conservatives, but to anyone who believes that only parents have the right to raise and teach their children to according to their own value systems. Clearly, under no circumstances should politicians have the rights over the parents.

Obviously, the plan of Virginia’s Democrats is to break the foundations of parenting and redefine its meaning in order to serve their liberal ideology. Conversely, Virginia’s Republican delegates diligently introduced legislation to protect the innocence of children through the protection of parents’ rights.

Virginia seems to be a state of tyranny as Democrats under different forms and names with various excuses reject parents’ rights. In turn, these attacks harm children. Countless studies show the mental health of young people is suffering more and more, so we should all be doing what we can to strengthen families, not undermine them. Indeed, the Democrats’ worst nightmare was the Republicans’ legislation that would have honored the parents’ roles to be the ultimate authority for their children.

The bill that the Democrat senators killed last week would have required school staff to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender. The senators’ votes give the government an ultimate power over people. Obviously, by simply understanding the rights and obligations of being parents, we Virginians can realize how dangerous the Democrats are acting by rejecting such common-sense legislation.

It’s hard enough to be a parent in the best of times, but now Virginia parents are facing an especially difficult challenge as Democrats are taking a stand against parents. Historically, when a government seeks total control, it begins by taking over the educational institutions such as schools and colleges, as the targets are the children. In order to persuade people to follow a specific ideology, government, or group, those in power repeat certain slogans in order to brainwash the masses. This tactic has been used by different regimes across the world.

For example, when I was growing up in the 1980’s in Iraq, the former dictator Saddam Hussein focused on controlling the educational institutions. Under the name of “Patriotism,” students were required to be taught about the so-called “accomplishments” of the Revolution, the ruling Baathist Party, and the greatness of Saddam!

The purpose of such a strategy was to control the students and brainwash them into believing that the government provides all the necessities of life, not the parents. Any parents who dared to object to those classes were severely punished by the former Iraqi government. Therefore, it is scary to see Virginia Democrats mirroring the techniques of Saddam Hussein as they seek to block every effort of Republicans that favors respect for parents’ rights. Until they are removed from office at the ballot box, Democrats will continue to be barriers to parental rights in Virginia.

Evidently, it is a power-control disease which the Democrats are suffering from. But at the end of the day, Virginian parents must remember that they are in control and definitely can vote the Democrats out in order to protect parenthood and families in Virginia.

– Serwan Zangana supported Operation Iraqi Freedom as a U.S Army translator before coming to the U.S from Kurdistan, Iraq in 1997 to seek political asylum. He was granted asylum status and years later proudly became a U.S citizen. He currently serves as a correction officer in Roanoke.