SERWAN ZANGANA: Rep. Cline’s Salem Town Hall Showed “Democracy In Action”

In contrast to so many politicians who make appearances right before Election Day but after the voting’s done they disappear and have staff who don’t answer their phones, Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA6) is a positive alternative.

Hosting a Town Hall on February 16 at Lydia’s Italian Kitchen in Salem, Cline met with a group of about 30 citizens from Salem and Roanoke on February 16. The crowd was so enthusiastic, Cline claimed he felt “fired up” by their positive energy. (Salem used to be part of the 9th Congressional District but redrawn lines have now placed it in the 6th.) Personally, it was my first time to attend such a Congressional Town Hall and as a naturalized US citizen, it was a pleasure and honor to feel a “hands on” part of the democratic process.

In a cordial, welcoming environment, Rep. Cline explained and clarified some of the new Congress’ projects and priorities. Although the US Senate has a 51-49 Democrat majority, Cline is a part of the House of Representatives that now has a (slim) GOP majority. He pointed out the problems that we Americans face today under the current administration. He spoke about the economy and the outrageous spending that the Biden Administration and the previous Congress has approved.

Concern was observed on the constituents’ faces in the room as they asked about many matters. Questions about the current administration’s countless failures, Hunter Biden’s investigations, illegal immigrants and border control, drugs, Social Security, and federal spending waste were asked. Avoiding political rhetoric, Congressman Cline answered the questions and explained each matter.

In clear and direct language, Rep. Cline told the attendees that the Freedom Caucus members on the powerful Appropriations Committee plan to reduce some some federal agencies but he promised that Social Security and Medicare will not be affected, specifically regarding current recipients.

Rep. Cline clarified his position on the immigration issues, and without a doubt he is in support of immigrants as defined as citizens from different countries entering the U.S legally. Definitely, immigration status does not apply to foreigners who are entering the U.S illegally. Obviously, the broken border security we have now not only allows illegal immigrants to enter the U.S. but also allows the cutthroat cartels and smugglers to enter.

Cline also expressed his plan to reform the “asylum seekers” program back to its original intent where only those under a direct threat in their home countries can apply for asylum in the US, not just anyone who wants to come here. His position regarding such a matter is critically important. To have a strict system that vets the asylum seekers to identify their legitimacy will always increase the security and reduce the burden of illegal immigration on the U.S.

Common sense defined Congressman Cline while he explained issues and answered the constituents’ questions based on the reality of the nation today. Very logically he addressed the importance of training Americans and prioritizing them to work. Also, he expressed his support for people who come from abroad and are willing to work here. Overall, his town hall meeting exuded political maturity and patriotism.

Congressman Cline tried to fill the huge gap that exists between the Biden Administration and people. He could connect with and understand his constituents because he is part of the same community we live in.

Moreover, Cline made an impressive comment about work and how people should have jobs, especially young people. He said, “ We have to restore, as a society, the dignity of work.” Rep. Cline is an example of a representative who can definitely be embraced by his constituents as he continues to work diligently for them.