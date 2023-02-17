ROBERT L. MARONIC: The Lying Doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Joe Biden should no longer be President of the United States. He should be in his relaxing Rehoboth Beach, Delaware mansion with specialized nursing care for the senile or cognitively impaired along with a balconied panoramic view of the Atlantic Ocean while taking in the refreshing, salubrious saline air, watching the beautiful whitecaps in his padded relaxing rocking chair, and listening to online articles from The Washington Post.

In my opinion, Biden’s dereliction of duty not to shoot down a white gigantic (three-school-buses long) Communist Chinese “surveillance balloon” on January 28 when it first entered our westernmost airspace over the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, which was flying at an altitude of 66,000 feet (12.5 miles) to spy on our military communications and nuclear missile silos in Alaska (Fort Greely), Montana and other numerous western states, clearly demonstrates his pathetic inability to be our commander in chief.

Instead, Biden timidly waited to shoot down the “balloon” six days later on February 4 eight miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, which was located approximately 4,200 miles from the westernmost Aleutian Islands.

Perhaps our de facto president, Dr. Jill, whispered into her husband’s cognitively impaired right ear on January 28 that the “balloon” was nothing more than a stray, unmarked ivory-colored Goodyear Blimp?

However, Biden’s cognitive confusion and timidity has made me wonder which “puppeteer” or “puppeteers” are really in charge at the White House? Is it First Lady Jill Biden? Is it Vice President Kamala Harris? Is it National Security Advisor (Afghan screwup [par. 1]) Jake Sullivan? Is it Domestic Policy Advisor Susan E. Rice? Is it Chief of Staff Jeff Zients? Or is it a scheming pentarchy (rule of five)? I strongly suspect that it is a combination of all five of these omnipresent power-hungry individuals. The Cabinet be damned.

Biden’s dereliction of duty also includes our disgraceful surrender (“diplomatic withdrawal and evacuation operation” [p. 2, par. 1]) in Afghanistan on August 30, 2021 and his total disregard for the unprecedented millions of illegal immigrants and gotaways, who have crossed our southern border from San Diego, California to McAllen, Texas since his inauguration on January 20, 2021. Biden’s dereliction of duty especially includes the millions of deadly fentanyl-laced pills smuggled across our southern border with 99% of their chemical precursors originating from Communist China resulting in the death of nearly 71,000 Americans in 2021.

What especially worries me is that this Hainan Island (Communist China)-maneuvered “surveillance balloon” was possibly a nefarious trial experiment in detonating a future EMP (electromagnetic pulse) blast in our continental “mid-stratosphere” (19 miles), which would destroy our entire power grid and all electronics in our cars, televisions, refrigerators, washers, radios, ovens, smartphones, etc. thus reducing our unhardened technology to the early 1870s resulting in millions of dead Americans and almost complete domestic military impotence.

The only reason that Biden is still president, which is Machiavellian machination at its best, is because he knew in 2020 that Vice President Kamala Harris, aka the cackler-in-chief, would certainly be perceived as a “lightweight” if he were ever removed from the Oval Office.

According to Biden’s “thinking” during the last presidential election, his puppeteers or handlers theorized that if Americans thought that if his dotage or “gaffes” were bad then try Harris. Plus, Biden’s handlers also selected her as vice president because she satisfied all the requirements of the far leftist Democratic Party, who required a minority woman or “person of color” despite her abysmal performance during the Democratic primaries causing her to drop out exactly two months to the day before the 2020 Iowa caucus began on December 3, 2019. Case closed.

However, I am starting to think that Harris’ presidential prospects are looking better by the week despite her complete failure as “Border Tsar.”

To state that Biden is not cognitively impaired is like saying that former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt never needed a wheelchair or “used a cane and the arm of his son or advisor for balance” in order to walk and stand before Congress to declare war on Imperial Japan on December 8, 1941, or that Nazi German Chancellor Adolf Hitler had no signs of Parkinson’s disease standing outside of the Führerbunker’s garden on April 20, 1945. Both assertions would be a total lie.

On November 19, 2021, I am assuming that Biden’s myriad of esteemed doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center all concluded that the president had no signs of cognitive impairment. I am certain that they were all telling the truth because it appears that they performed not one cognitive test on the president similar to the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) test when former President Donald J. Trump scored a “scored a perfect 30 out of 30” in July 2020.

According to Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor, D.O., Biden’s personal physician since 2008, he “remains FIT FOR DUTY [my emphasis], and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations (third paragraph).” In my opinion, his diagnosis appears to defy all common sense.

I think that the reason that Biden did not take the MoCA test in November 2021 was because his doctors in charge suspected that he would have flunked it causing the invocation of the 25th Amendment. Doctors definitely need to stay out of politics.

There are two types of lies: lies of commission and those of omission. The lying doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the White House are clearly guilty of the latter.

Biden’s obvious and persistent shuffled gate, “wife confusion,” overreliance on highly sequential large-font cue cards (with directions), international diplomatic somnolence or ineptitude, slurred speech, pregnant pauses, inability to read a teleprompter, octogenarian grandpa jog, imaginary handshakes, memory lapses, angry outbursts, repetitive loss of words and his embarrassing lack of train of thought, are all cognitive impairment indicators.

Another cognitive decline indicator is that Alzheimer’s disease often make the pupils excessively dilate as recently suggested by Presidents Trump’s and Obama’s former physician and rear admiral, Representative Ronny Jackson (R-TX), which might account for the constant use of his Ray-Ban Aviator, teardrop-shaped sunglasses, especially when he violated British royal protocol with Queen Elizabeth II on June 12, 2021.

However, I think one of Biden’s most embarrassing signs of his obvious cognitive decline during his entire presidency was his clueless calling out from a podium in front of at least one hundred people for Representative Jackie Walorski (R-IN) at a “White House White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health” on September 28, 2022 when she had tragically DIED the previous month in a car accident.

Somebody in the overly polite White House audience should have rhetorically and courageously replied, “Where is Biden’s mind?” I suppose that his esteemed doctors forgot to give him his morning “bespoke” bowl of Wheaties, the “Breakfast of Champions,” and a tablespoon of Centrum Liquid Multivitamin!

Can you imagine if Trump had made this same embarrassing faux pas or horrible memory lapse from 2015 to 2021? The mainstream media such as The New York Times and The Wahington Post along with the “venerable” cesspool of a newspaper, the Yale Daily News, would have sadistically crucified him.

I do not need to be either a medical school graduate or Mayo Clinic neurologist to understand that Biden has cognitive impairment. This is pure common sense from over five years of simple observation.

To say otherwise is farcical, and makes the U.S. look like a total laughingstock abroad, especially among our adversaries: Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Ebrahim Raisi (Iran), Kim Jong-un and Hibatullah Akhundzada (Afghanistan), and especially the Mexican Sinaloa and Jalisco drug cartels. That also includes our allies: thirty NATO countries, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand among many other nations.

Biden is in some respects a Woodrow Wilson redux with a different debilitating deadly disease making him medically unfit to be president of the United States. The big difference is that when Wilson left the White House on March 4, 1921 there were no intercontinental ballistic missiles with multiple warheads with each having the destructive power of a hydrogen bomb or a “balloon” causing an EMP blast.

According to three local Roanoke pharmacists, Biden’s doctors probably have him “jacked up” on some high dosages of either amphetamines or vitamin B12 (or both?) to keep his brain synapses functioning at a normal level. However, these medications are not going to stop his inevitable full-blown senility.

As Biden stated on February 8 in DeForest, Wisconsin, which is a key battleground state, the day after his annual State of the Union Address to Congress, if he runs for president in 2024, he reputedly said that “it will be a great FIRST term.” Surely this “gaffe” must be incorrect or Fox News misinformation! I somehow doubt it.

It should be most interesting to read the online results of Biden’s annual physical examination conducted on February 16, and if he had to undergo a “cognitive exam.” Unfortunately, I predict another whitewash like on November 19, 2021. However, I truly hope that I am wrong.

– Robert L. Maronic