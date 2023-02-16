St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival Returns

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. has released details for St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival and the Celtic Celebration to be held on March 11 in Downtown Roanoke from 10 am to 5 pm.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 11 am. There will be several Celtic bands, including Appalachian Highlanders Pipes and Drums, Jamestown Pipes and Drums, Virginia Highlands Pipes and Drums, and Albemarle Pipe and Drums, and many more community organizations. The parade travels down Jefferson Street to Campbell Avenue, ending at Williamson Road.

The free Shamrock Festival kicks off at 10 am and runs to 5 pm in the plaza behind the Market Building. The festival features adult beverages, vendors, and live music performances from The Dundies, Empty Bottles, The Frequency, Juice, and DJ Joey Nicely on the Delta Dental Stage!

The Corned Beef and Co. sponsored Celtic Celebration features performances from Kinnfolk, Albemarle Pipe and Drums, Star City Ceili Band, Pirates of the Piedmont, and others from 10 am to 5 pm on Jefferson Street between Campbell Avenue and Salem Avenue.

Freedom First returns in support of this event. The community focus of their organization pairs perfectly with our goal of a free, family-friendly day in the heart of Downtown Roanoke. “Freedom First is proud to be an active supporter of the Roanoke, New River Valley, and Lynchburg communities,” said Paul Phillips, President/CEO of Freedom First Credit Union. “Our continued support of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our thriving downtown with our friends and neighbors.”

For more information on St. Patrick’s Day in Downtown Roanoke, visit www.DowntownRoanoke.org.