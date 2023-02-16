Goodwill Industries of The Valleys Measures 2022 Impact

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys helps people achieve their fullest potential through the power of work and independence. In 2022, Goodwill provided services that helped more than 1,400 people find competitive employment.

More than 900 job placements were in high-demand occupations paying higher wages and providing individuals with opportunities to advance along a career pathway. Goodwill served more people in 2022 and increased its impact through self-funding programs. There was a 53% increase in the number of people placed in employment and a 22% increase in the credentials earned.

“We are excited about the impact Goodwill had on the lives of individuals in our communities in 2022,” states Stephanie Hoer, Vice President of Mission Services. “We supported individuals so they could obtain positions in high-paying occupations, helped youth gain skills needed for academic and employment success, and provided people access to services for gaining employment or independence.”

In 2022, Goodwill covered the majority of expenses for specific programs instead of relying on public or grant funding. By making the financial investment of $2.8 million in the communities it serves, Goodwill directly impacted the lives of people last year by:

Serving 297 individuals in the healthcare field where they earned credentials and gained employment

Providing 114 youths the opportunity to gain summer employment and benefit from recreational and academic enrichment programming

Serving 1,031 individuals at career centers providing resume and job search assistance as well as soft skills training

Delivering expanded services in Danville, Lynchburg, and Roanoke cities

Additionally in 2022, Goodwill collaborated with new partners on programs and services throughout its service area. Unveiled the new Melrose Plaza project in Roanoke City, which will feature a grocery store, an adult high school, a wellness center, and banking services. And Goodwill improved its infrastructure through Mission Services team members obtaining trauma-informed training, utilizing a new case management system, and updating transportation.

Goodwill supporters make this service to the community possible. Without the support of donors, shoppers, and community partners Goodwill would not be able to provide training and employment services. In 2022, the community generously donated items they no longer needed over 970,000 times.

Goodwill was then able to sell these items in our stores generating critical revenue to support mission programs. And while their customers were shopping for low-cost, high-quality items in Goodwill stores, they also generously donated through “Round Up” to support our Goodwill programs.

Over the course of the year, this added up to more than $390,000 to fund programs such as the Career Centers in Danville and Staunton, [email protected], GoodStart Reentry Services, GoodCare Healthcare Training, and supportive services. Goodwill also kept over 13.5 million pounds of material out of area landfills in our community through salvage and recycling efforts.

“We’re not slowing down and plan to do more in 2023. We’ve expanded our healthcare training program to the Shenandoah Valley and Charlottesville communities. And we will launch a virtual services platform to reach more people and giving them access to free career readiness and training,” states Hoer. “Through the generous donations, shopping, and support of people in our communities, Goodwill is fulfilling its vision to eliminate poverty through our mission of empowering individuals, strengthening families, and inspiring communities.”

For more information on Goodwill programs, donating, shopping, and locations, visit the website at www.goodwillvalleys.com.