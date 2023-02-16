spot_img
Explore Park’s Mayflower Hills Disc Golf Course Ranked #40 Course in World by UDisc

Mayflower Hills Disc Golf Course at Explore Park was recently ranked 40th on the list of the World’s Best Disc Golf Courses 2023 by UDisc. This is up 40 spots from the #80 ranking by UDisc in 2022, where it was also named 4th best disc golf course in Virginia.

The course is open to the public year round with 105 possible course alignments, beginner to expert tee boxes and two baskets on all 18 holes. A $3 per player fee is requested to cover course upkeep and maintenance.

Mayflower Hills Disc Golf Course is located at 3319 Rutrough Rd. 24014, near Explore Park in Roanoke County. More information including course maps can be found at www.ExplorePark.org/DiscGolf.

