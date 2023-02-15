VA Tech Receives $2 Million Grant to Explore How Cognitive Biases Influence Trust in Automation

Every effective railway operation has a strong, well-managed control center. Also known as the “nerve centers” of the rail network, control centers serve as hubs of the newest rail technology and help ensure the smooth operation of train services, provide passengers with information, and resolve safety incidents.

At the heart of every control center sits the interface between human operators and technology. The public may believe that technology alone improves efficiency, quality, safety, and cost. However, few people consider that these same technologies may also introduce errors and adverse events.

In the earliest years of the railway industry, train drivers relied heavily on their own perceptions and judgment to perform their jobs safely. Over time, those methods were replaced with technology designed to work with a variety of modern driver systems. Today’s train drivers encounter more automated technologies within the cab than ever before.

We still don’t fully understand the impacts of technology and how decisions are best made between human operators and increasingly autonomous technologies to carry out safety-critical tasks, but Kostas Triantis, a professor in the Grado Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering in the College of Engineering, will use a National Science Foundation award to find out.

For the project, researchers from multiple universities spanning the disciplines of decision theory, organizational theory, and systems and human factors engineering will collaborate with a network of European — Infrabel, Pro Rail, Network Rail, European Agency for Railways — and U.S. — Union Pacific — infrastructure providers and federal research centers such as the VOLPE Center.

As a representative for Infrabel, principal engineer Brad Roets provides new data for the research team to analyze for the project as well as serves as intermediary between Infrabel and the other European infrastructure providers.

“This research should deliver highly relevant and scientifically based insights and tools that will further improve on safety levels, staff well-being, and the smart use of automation in control rooms,” said Roets. “It will also help in preparing — and anticipating — for a future where automation plays an even more important role than it does today. I also expect new and innovative types of control room datasets and metrics to emerge from the interactions between the researchers, our data engineers, and other project collaborators.”

With this four-year, $2 million grant funded under the Leading Engineering for America’s Prosperity, Health, and Infrastructure program (LEAP-HI), Triantis will work with a transdisciplinary team of engineers and social scientists to explore how cognitive biases influence trust in automation and decisions to delegate tasks to automated technologies.