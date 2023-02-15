A Guide to Different Types of Solar Panels

As of 2023, the US solar panel installation industry has a market size of $15 billion. Each year, the technology used for solar panels improves and more people switch to green living.

Are you considering installing solar panels for your home but unsure about which kind to go with? It’s important to understand how different types of solar panels work before making a purchase.

The following guide will explore the most common options for solar panels and what makes them unique.

Monocrystalline Panels

Monocrystalline Panels have unique black cells that make them stand out from others. Their cells have a black color because of how the sunlight hits silicon crystals.

Other than the black cells, monocrystalline panels have several other colors used for their frames and backing. The back sheets typically come in black, silver, or white. The frames on monocrystalline solar panels are usually silver or black.

Their cells get cut from one silicone crystal to make wafers arranged into rows. The rows meet columns to make a rectangle that gets covered by a glass sheet and frame.

Monocrystalline is usually the most expensive type of panel for a residential solar energy system. Most of the cost has to do with the manufacturing of the special crystals used.

Polycrystalline Panels

The cells of polycrystalline solar panels appear to have a blue hue to them. It’s because the sunlight reflects off the silicon pieces differently than monocrystalline cells. Their backing and frame typically come in the same colors as monocrystalline options.

Polycrystalline solar cells get formed from pieces of silicon crystals that melt together in a mold. Then, they get converted into ingots and sliced into wafers arranged in rows.

They’re normally more affordable than monocrystalline solar panels. It’s because the cells get created from silicon pieces instead of a single silicone crystal silicon crystal. The simplified manufacturing process cost less and the customer benefits, too.

Thin-film Panels

Thin-film panels have a very narrow and low-profile look to them that some customers prefer. They’re thin because the cells inside are 350 times more than the wafers used in polycrystalline and monocrystalline options.

Note that a thin-film panel with a bulky frame might end up with the same exact thickness as a monocrystalline or polycrystalline panel. Some thin-film solar panels use adhesive so that they lay extremely close to the roof’s surface.

You might also consider extra durable thin-film panels that have 50-millimeter thick frames. For colors, expect options in either blue or black hues.

Thin-film panels get created from a mixture of different materials. Most thin-film solar panels get created from cadmium telluride conducting layers. They also use a glass layer on top to protect the panel from damage.

Other thin-film panels get created from amorphous silicon layers, but not wafers. Instead, they’re comprised of non-crystalline silicon sitting on a plastic, metal, or glass surface.

the final type of thin-film panels relies on Copper Indium Gallium Selenide technology. These panels have four components set between two conductive layers. Then, electrodes get put on the fronts and backs of the material to catch currents of electricity.

Each type of thin-film panel has a different price but amorphous is usually costing the least. They usually cost less to install because they’re so lightweight.

Bifacial Panels

Bifacial solar panels can make more electricity because they catch sunlight from both sides of the panel. They tend to have a transparent backing sheet that lets sunlight pass through the panel.

The light reflects off the ground surface and shoots back up towards the cells located on the back. You can get bifacial solar panels in both monocrystalline and polycrystalline options. Expect to pay a little more for these panels, but expect more efficiency as well.

Solar Panel Efficiency

Every kind of solar panel mentioned has a different amount of power it can generate. Monocrystalline panels generally have better efficiency and energy capacity. They can reach 20% energy efficiency compared to 17% for polycrystalline types.

Monocrystalline panels often deliver more than 300 – 400 watts of energy capacity. Polycrystalline panels almost always produce lower wattages.

Monocrystalline panel types also manage to outshine polycrystalline options in temperature coefficiency. It’s a measurement of the panel’s performance in hot weather. So, consider monocrystalline panels if you live in a warmer part of the country.

Both crystalline panel types have similar size options of 60, 72, and 96 cells. But monocrystalline panels can still deliver more power even though it uses the same number of cells.

Thin-film panels are usually less efficient than both crystalline panel types. The efficiency depends on the material used for the thin-film panel but expect around 11%.

The technology used for thin-film panels doesn’t come in uniform dimensions. So the power production of a thin-film panel largely depends on its overall size. The power capacity of crystalline panels typically surpasses thin-film options per square foot.

Some manufacturers make panels that have the cells cut in half. This unique process doubles the number of cells. Doubling the cells improves both efficiency and durability.

Now you know the most common types of solar panels for residential use. Consider their sizes, costs, durability, and efficiency when making your selection. There’s a suitable solar panel option for just about any budget and house layout.

