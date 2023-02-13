SERWAN ZANGANA: Expose The Leftists’ Attacks On Our Freedoms

To all of my American brothers and sisters who opened their arms and welcomed me to America as an immigrant, thank you! It is still “the land of the free and the home of the brave,” but how we can keep it alive? That question concerns me each time I listen to one of President Biden’s irrational speeches or hear Vice President Kamala Harris’ cackle. It is even more disturbing to see the outrageous acts of leftist elected officials, at the local, state, and federal levels, as they undermine the major foundations of the nation and whip up fake issues to distract the public.

Americans should always remember our success did not originate from the White House nor was it a privilege given to them by the government. It is the work of people who established a nation based on individual freedom. Such freedoms were definitely not created by politicians. As stated in our Declaration of Independence, our freedoms are endowed by our Creator.

Obviously, the craving for power among Democrats can be seen through their interventions and attempts to control every aspect of the citizens’ lives. It is our call of duty as patriots to stop the actions of the government that threatens our individual liberties.

One obvious example is the recently leaked letter from the Richmond FBI office that exposed the FBI seeking to infiltrate the Catholic Church. Such spying by the FBI is a complete violation of our First Amendment freedoms of religion and speech. Does history repeat itself? Was it not in 1967 that the FBI established a covert surveillance program to target “subversive” civil right leaders and groups, including Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X? Well, sadly today, many conservative groups are being targeted by the government. Do we see any similarities?

Historically, a controlling government results in diminished freedoms, and ultimately, the fall of democracy. For example, the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979 was initially welcomed by the majority of the Iranians who toppled the monarchy. Decades later however, because of the heinous actions and control of the Islamist government, it became an oppressive regime and brave people have begun to rise up against it.

The outrageous and uncalled for interventions of the government in the individual’s life is a sign of an authoritarian mentality of its officials. Definitely, every conscious American should ask: Are we on the verge of losing our liberties? To me, as a relatively new American who immigrated here from the Middle East, this is what appears to be happening today. We see the dangers that liberals pose as they dominate the White House and both the US and Virginia Senates.

However, the obvious deception and irony from the liberals cannot be hidden when exposed to the bright light of reality. For example, many Virginians were flabbergasted to see Virginia’s Democrat-controlled Senate reject Governor Youngkin’s distinguished nominee, Suparna Dutta, an Indian woman, for the State Board of Education. One such senator is John Edwards (D-Roanoke), and Sen. Tim Kaine’s wife, Anne Holton, stirred up the baseless attacks against Dutta. Outrageously, the Senate Democrats had the nerve to claim that Ms. Dutta has no background in education. The question is: If Ms. Dutta were a liberal woman of color like Kamala Harris who, except for being a liberal has no obvious qualifications, would Dutta be accepted for the position?

Evidently, the “race and discrimination cards” are simply hoaxes that the liberals use to deceitfully cause commotions and divisions in society. It is ironic to consider how, when a liberal woman of color like Harris is elected to a public office, it is celebrated as a historical event. But conversely, if the same woman is conservative like Dutta, she will either be accused of being a racist or a right-winger.

Clearly, a major problem facing America today is the leftists who insincerely embrace minorities in order to destroy their values and norms, interfere in families’ lifestyles to control their way of life and beliefs, and expand the government to control individuals’ freedoms.

We need to cherish and protect our liberties or else we will lose them.