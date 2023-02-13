“Jersey Boys,” the Broadway Jukebox Musical Sensation is Coming to Tthe Trinkle MainStage

“Jersey Boys” Kicks off the Trinkle MainStage series at Mill Mountain Theatre as a part

of the theatre’s 2023 Season of Song. The show will be directed by Kristen Brooks Sandler, who recently directed “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn” and “Legally Blonde” at Mill Mountain Theatre.

“Our audiences have been begging us to produce Jersey Boys here at Mill Mountain

Theatre.” Said Ginger Poole, Producing Artistic Director of MMT. “After a five-year wait

on the show rights waiting list, we are proud to be one of the first regional theatres to

produce this show in the country.”

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, “Jersey Boys”

follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest

successes in pop-music history.

Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, “Jersey Boys” takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Audiences will be thrilled with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

“Jersey Boys” begins performances on March 15th and runs through April 8th on the Trinkle MainStage. Individual, season tickets and group tickets can be purchased online at millmountain.org or by calling the box office at 540-342-5740.