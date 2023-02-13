$2 Million in Funding to Facilitate SW Virginia’s First Comprehensive Addiction Recovery Treatment Facility

The Virginia Small Business Financing Authority (VSBFA) has approved a $2 million loan from the Economic Development Loan Fund (EDLF) that will contribute to the creation of Southwest Virginia’s first comprehensive residential treatment facility, the Wildwood Recovery Center.

This state-of-the-art facility will allow for simultaneous treatment of up to 96 individuals, utilizing two 7,000-square foot administrative buildings and six 1,900-square foot dormitories.

“Comprehensive treatment services should be readily accessible to all Virginians. I am pleased to see that this need is being fulfilled in the Southwestern part of the state. This new facility will provide necessary treatments for Virginians for years to come. This is another step forward for our “Right Help, Right Now” initiative goals,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

VSBFA’s funding for this project was critical to fill the gap in financing that facilitated the project’s overall approval to move forward. A $4 million loan awarded by the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) will also contribute to the overall funding, in addition to backing from the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors, Town of Clintwood, and other County entities.

“The Wildwood Center will greatly impact those struggling with the battle of addiction while jumpstarting the economy in Southwest Virginia. This newfound resource will heal families and create dozens of new jobs. Projects like this one truly support the heart of our mission and aspirations for Virginia communities,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick.

A top provider of comprehensive treatment services for those with substance use disorder (SUD), the Addiction Recovery Care (ARC), is working in partnership with the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority to bring this facility to fruition. Near the Town of Clintwood, this vital facility will be located at 230 Chip Mill Road on a portion of the parcel purchased by the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority in 2021. With the final required funding being fulfilled by VSBFA, construction for the center is scheduled to begin this year.

“As our Commonwealth faces an ongoing and increasing substance misuse crisis, it is critical Virginians in need of treatment have access to quality and comprehensive services in their own community,” said Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources John E. Littel. “As the first center of its kind in Southwest Virginia, Wildwood Recovery Center will allow individuals to receive the right help they need, right now, as they start their path to recovery.”

VSBFA considers the Wildwood Recovery Center to be a crucial project, expected to have substantial impact to both the economy and quality of life for individuals and families struggling to survive the disease of addiction. Not only will this project serve those struggling with addiction, but it is also expected to create 52 new full-time Virginia jobs with benefits.

“The Virginia Small Business Financing Authority was privileged to provide a portion of the financing for Dickenson County’s first long-term, inpatient addiction treatment facility. By creating new, higher-paying jobs in Virginia and establishing a healing path forward for families suffering from the chronic disease of addiction, this project could not have been a better mission fit for VSBFA,” said Linda Tackett, Regional Lending Manager for the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority (VSBFA).

The Wildwood Recovery Center is scheduled to host its grand opening in September of 2023.