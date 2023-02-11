spot_img
Woke Army Puts American Hindu Mom in its Crosshairs

0

By Asra Q. Normani, this first appeared on Bacon’s Rebellion and Normani’s substack Asra Investigates and is shared here by previous agreement.

Fairfax journalist Asra Q. Normani continues her remarkable reporting on the Virginia Senate’s refusal to endorse Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s nomination of Suparna Dutta to the state Board of Education. Dutta is a brave immigrant mother who has advocated for the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, democracy and meritocracy.

Read all about it at Asra Investigates.

 

Vote Suetterlein To Defend Your Liberties

