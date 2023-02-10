SERWAN ZANGANA: Satisfaction with God’s Blessing is The Best Way of Thinking

While I was reading a book given to me recently by a friend of mine, which is titled “Learned Optimism” by Dr. Martin Seligman, a quote about “thinking” put made me pause my reading and took me to in a completely different direction.

Dr. Seligman said, “ One of the most significant findings in psychology in the last twenty years is that individuals can choose the way they think.”

From a modern psychological perspective Dr. Seligman attempts to show people how to be optimistic. His goal is to educate individuals to realize the things that they are in their control of as well as what is beyond their control. He said, “ Many things in life are beyond our control-our eye color, our race . . .”

Definitely, by thinking about what is beyond our control I began to think about the sex of a human being which identifies their gender. I believe that gender is included in those many things that are beyond our control. Indeed, many people agree with this position but unfortunately, gender has become a controversial subject – as some people have begun to think very differently about the creation of human beings.

However, the way of thinking becomes a major issue when it is somehow perceived as a fact that everyone else must embrace. Clearly, thinking in a certain way by one group does not mean it is going to be accepted in everyone else’s way of thinking.

It can be agreed that a new way of thinking might change some aspects in our lives but we must distinguish between the things that are changeable and in our control and the things that, despite human attempts, simply are not. For example, if I think that I am an American natural born citizen does not change the fact that I was not born on U.S soil. Regardless of my thinking about my identity, to become a natural born citizen is beyond my control as I was, in fact, not born here and will always be a naturalized American citizen only.

Moreover, human thinking could be a delusion and embraced as a fact. Yes, there is no doubt that our way of thinking can change our direction as long as we act within logic and based on reality. Example, it is possible for a 40 year-old person, perhaps older, who has never run before to change his/her way of thinking and become a marathon runner if there is mental preparation and training. But it will be impossible for this person, despite their new way of thinking, to outrun marathon runner Eliude Kipchoge, who finished Berlin’s 2022 marathon in 2:01-09.

Also, our way of thinking can change our attitudes, ambitions, and set a new or a different goal from what we have had in the past, but it cannot change our gender – or indeed our age. To mention the performances of medical operations in sex changes, which are advocated by one group it is clearly an alteration of human beings and a superficial change of a body.

The term gender has been mis-defined and misinterpreted to a degree that it now causes confusion for people. Once, a person encounters reality and sees the limit of such thinking they are likely to develop depression, anxiety or some other psychological issue – which can lead to extreme dysfunction including suicide.

Therefore, satisfaction with one’s body, gender and a life that was given to us by God is the best way of thinking as we go through life. We should all clearly embrace the meaningful words of scripture that tell us, “ He created them male and female, and he blessed them and named them Man in the day when they were created.” – Genesis 5:2