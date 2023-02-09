Tech Researchers Explore Human Centered Solutions to Critical Environmental Challenges

To address contributing issues, Shalini Misra, associate professor of urban affairs and planning in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences and an Institute for Society, Culture, and Environment administrative fellow, is synthesizing the societal aspects with the environmental and biological components.

“I come in as a meta person who is looking at the project and facilitating convergence and knowledge integration across these areas. I might question how the stakeholders conceptualize knowledge and how we understand and evaluate the processes and outcomes of this kind of large-scale collaboration,” said Misra. “We need to have a common understanding of facts, baselines, impacts, responsibility, costs, and longer-term impacts — beyond financial implications.”

Rather than initiating a top-down approach for a solution, which would entail broad governmental policies, Grant and his team are seeking a more hybrid approach, which would combine top-down with bottom-up solutions by engaging all stakeholders in conversations in an effort to find solutions that would allow for consensus building and compromises. “We are mapping out a new way forward that involves this kind of collaborative partnership with stakeholders, so in the end they have to make the decision to do the right thing,” Grant said.

The team has conducted interviews with the stakeholders to gain an understanding of what their perceptions are regarding the causes and consequences of salinization and what actions could be taken toward a solution. “There is a strong and explicit focus on addressing the problem through an approach called polycentric governance, which means that multiple entities collaborate across their agency silos to address a problem sustainably and systemically,” Misra said.

Grant points out that this approach is different from the past when governments issued sweeping legislation. His team’s goal is to include the needs of myriad stakeholders with expansive research to find solutions for them, the environment, and for the reservoir. He is weaving the research in, around the needs of the various stakeholders by continuing to seek viable solutions.

“When we go to the stakeholders and we ask what they think about this and they have all sorts of objections, then their valid perspectives could lead us in new and exciting directions,” Grant said. “Those interactions, just from my perspective, are really exciting too because they open the door to investigations that I would not have necessarily thought about.”

With the help of biologists, social scientists, and engineers to grease the wheels and catalyze that social-ecological process, Grant and his team have four more years to establish a polycentric model for governance to address not only water salinization but also perhaps other human-ecological problems.

“We are all learning from each other, but I think the creativity of the project comes from conceptualizing the problem as a human problem, as a governance problem,” Misra said. “It takes a lot of time, and we need to trust each other a lot more to accomplish that.”