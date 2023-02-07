Roanoke City School Board Seeks Public Input on Building Name Nominations

The Roanoke City School Board’s Naming Committee is seeking input from students, families and the community on nominations received for the naming of the new Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) Administration Building on Campbell Avenue and the new Roanoke Technical Education Center adjacent to William Fleming High School.

The public may provide input on the nominations by submitting a short survey, which is open until Tuesday, Feb. 28. The Naming Committee will also hold a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 in the Media Center at the Administration Building on Douglass Avenue (40 Douglass Ave. NW) for anyone who wishes to provide input in person.

The Naming Committee’s webpage, which can be accessed by visiting bit.ly/RCPSNaming, provides a link to the survey, a presentation with biographical information on all eligible nominations, a timeline of the nomination process, and a video with additional information.

All living nominees have provided consent for their names to be considered, and a good-faith effort has been made to obtain consent from relatives of nominees who are deceased. School Board policy FFA grants the School Board the final say on the naming of buildings, including if the building is ultimately named. It is the Naming Committee and the School Board’s goal for the naming of both the new ROTEC and the Administrative Building on Campbell Avenue to be complete by Spring Break.

The Naming Committee was appointed in August 2022 and received public nominations through December 1, 2022. The committee then assessed all nominations to determine those in compliance with School Board Policy FFA. Following the public input period, the Naming Committee will analyze all feedback received and will create a list of ranked recommendations for both buildings to present to the School Board.