Gov. Youngkin Decries Partisan Democrats For Rejecting Qualified Appointees

Governor Glenn Youngkin today released the following statement on Democrats’ partisan rejection of qualified appointees:

“In an appalling show of partisanship, today Senate Democrats attacked the integrity of three highly qualified members of my administration.

“They voted to remove Suparna Dutta, shockingly claiming that a public school parent isn’t qualified to serve on the Board of Education. She is a mother and advocate for parents’ rights, she is an immigrant and an advocate for Asian American rights, she is an engineer and advocate for STEM in education. She is not only qualified, she epitomizes parental involvement in our schools and we need her voice on our Board of Education.

“After exposing Adrianne Bennett’s criminal misconduct, they also voted to remove Steven Buck from the parole board. He’s a career prosecutor who has put criminals away at the local level and investigated fraud for the Attorney General’s office. And Dr. Colin Greene, who has served honorably as State Commissioner of Public Health the past year and has successfully stewarded the Commonwealth out of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Democrats are repeating loudly their clear beliefs: parents don’t matter, criminals first victims last, and petty politics above Virginia’s best interests. It’s shameful. Virginians deserve so much better,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.