The Historical Society of Western Virginia presents The Art of Place, showcasing works by four local artists: Susan Egbert, Brett LaGue, Angie Patton Poe, and Nan Mahone Wellborn. The Art of Place captures idyllic scenes and the natural beauty of the greater Roanoke region. Each artist brings us their sense of place, imparting familiarity to unknown places and making connections to moments in time. This exhibit will be on view from January 20 – May 6, 2023.

Admission to the museum is free for members, $6 for adults, $5 for seniors/military, $3 children ages 12-17. The Historical Society is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-4:30pm, and is located at 101 Shenandoah Ave NE, Roanoke VA 24016. For questions, contact Ashley Webb at [email protected] or at 540.982.5465.