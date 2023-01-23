SERWAN ZANGANA: Violence / Shooting Have More Impact Than A Name on A Building

Changing names and demolishing statues are all what Democrats have to offer in the era of high inflation under a president that unfortunately had reversed progress in the United States and promoted untruthfulness in America.

And now Roanoke City Council members are following the same path as they continue to ignore the major problems in the City while jumping to support legislation to change the name of the federal building in Downtown Roanoke.

The liberal mentality in the United States has instigated problems among people and is continuing to do so. Attorney John Fishwick Jr is asking the legislators to pass a bill to change the federal building in Roanoke as he apparently couldn’t come up with a better idea that benefits the City.

It was not a surprise to see the members of Roanoke City Council supporting such an idea. Obviously, Mr. Fishwick is not able to see the very real problems that Blacks are facing in Roanoke today that have nothing to do with the name of a deceased person who’s ideology and actions have zero impact on the lives of anyone today. It is the Democrats’ political game to pretend to be sympathetic to Blacks and other minorities as well.

It is obvious that changing the names of Buildings does not end the disparity and discrimination, and logically, is only another waste of taxpayers’ money. It is questionable how many hard working citizens in Roanoke actually care about changing a building’s name or if removing a name can ameliorate the real issues Roanoke faces – including the scourge of violence and shootings in the City.

I asked a quite few Roanoke residents about the idea of renaming the federal building and their knowledge about Richard Poff and came to the quick conclusion that: first, they had no knowledge who Richard Poff was, and second, renaming the building was either not an important matter to them – or they preferred it for the sake of the change only. Therefore, generally speaking, a name on the building is not an issue that instigates racial conflicts in Roanoke or even a concern for people.

I remember in 1991, during the uprising in Iraq, names were removed, statues of the former president of Iraq, Saddam Husain, were destroyed, and hence, the dictator was defeated – but the Iraqis inherited a different corruption and agony. Unfortunately, today in America the liberals are handing out a fresh looking apple that is rotten from inside.

Mr. Fishwick should propose effective solutions to Roanoke City Council to help create a safer community for young blacks and other minorities. The continual shootings are having a much greater impact on the City and are hurting Roanoke families more than a name on a building.