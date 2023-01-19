VA Tech Alumnus, Former ACC Champion and All-American Trevor Cone Tees It Up on PGA Tour

Only moments after securing his PGA Tour card, Trevor Cone took a shower.

The suds flowed over his head, across his shoulders, and down his back. He further soaked in their glory by consuming several healthy gulps and ultimately came to an undeniable conclusion that beer showers are the best.

Cone earned the right to partake in this celebratory venture after he obtained his PGA Tour card by finishing in the top 25 of the Korn Ferry Tour points standings at the conclusion of that tour’s season this past August. His 34th place finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship held in Omaha, Nebraska, enabled him to finish 22nd on the regular season eligibility points list of the tour that serves as a precursor to professional golf’s biggest stage.

Cone, who graduated in 2015 with a degree in marketing from the Pamplin College of Business, made his PGA Tour debut Sept. 15 at the Fortinet Championship held in Napa, California. He became just the fourth Virginia Tech player ever to play on the PGA Tour, joining Johnson Wagner, Brendon de Jonge, and Tim Collins Jr.

Not surprisingly, Cone found himself battling a severe case of anxiety while on the tee box to hit his first PGA shot.

“It just seemed like everything was moving 1,000 miles an hour when usually it’s just another day out there,” Cone said via telephone from his home in Charlotte a few days before Christmas. “You always get first tee jitters no matter what. It doesn’t really matter, but usually you can get past them, and I don’t know. It was interesting. I just couldn’t slow anything down, and something so natural to me just kind of felt foreign. And then, that lasted for a while.

“I hit a pretty good shot and ended up making birdie on that hole, so that was cool. And surprisingly, usually when something like that happens, you think you would calm down, but somehow the adrenaline, that was the most adrenaline I probably ever had.”

Cone, a native of Concord, North Carolina, who was an All-American at Virginia Tech in 2014 and the 2015 ACC champion, played in four PGA events this fall and shot under par in three of them, making the cut twice. His best finish came at the Sanderson Farms Championships in Jackson, Mississippi, where he shot 6-under-par for the tournament and finished tied for 45th.

The PGA Tour oddly starts its season in the fall and crosses into a new calendar year toward an August conclusion. But for a lot of fans, January serves as the “real” launching of a new golf season.

Most PGA stars eschew the fall tournaments, waiting until the new year to tee off – names like Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, and Justin Thomas. All 2022 winners and those who finished in the top 30 of the FedEx Cup opened the new year at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui, Hawaii, on Jan. 5-8 before hopping over to Honolulu to play in the Sony Open the following weekend.

Cone joined the contingent after receiving the invitation to play at the Sony Open over in America’s island paradise – an event coincidentally won by Wagner in 2012.

“The fall tournaments are still PGA Tour tournaments, but a lot of the biggest players in the world aren’t playing every week,” Cone said. “They’re not the biggest events, but coming up in the spring, I’m sure it’ll be a little bit different. But I wouldn’t say it’s too much different than the Korn Ferry Tour talentwise. Everyone out there can play, but obviously, the top of the PGA Tour is filled with incredible talent.”