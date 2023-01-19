55.9 F
SERWAN ZANGANA: Truthfulness Existed in Former Representative Bob Goodlatte

Looking back and thinking about the politicians in America, I can always name at least one who was honorable without any hesitation. As he served the American people and represented Virginia’s 6th district, Bob Goodlatte put all political interests aside.
His honesty and compassion to assist and solve people’s issues has drove him to become a shining star in the political era. He was one of the distinguished politicians who did not give up his morals and integrity to benefit the political ‘family’ in Washington DC. Rather he was a sharp and effective spear fighting against the deceitful acts carried out by other politicians.
Goodlatte was able to build a solid foundation for his constituents and he became a vigorous voice representing people of the 6th district in Washington, DC. His transparency translated to easy access for his constituents as his office was always open for people regarding concerns or complaints. As a legislator, Goodlatte had a positive role in the nation’s direction. Such a role is definitely missing today.
I met former Representative Goodlatte in 2006, while I was not yet a U.S citizen. The bureaucracy of the government had halted my citizenship process and after he became aware of the issue, Goodlatte intervened, and hence, the problem was quickly solved.
True moral character appears when someone is in power or holding an office and that is what Goodlatte exhibited throughout his time serving in Congress. His words and promises during the campaigns did not change or disappear after the elections were over.
Bob Goodlatte sponsored a considerable amount of Bills in Congress, which benefitted the nation and improved people’s lives. For example, his role in reforming the immigration system and offering support to immigrants was noteworthy.
Understanding the legitimate right to immigrate to the United States based on law should not be misinterpreted. Goodlatte was not depicting the immigrants’ image to the public based on non-factual political beliefs that are so common during today’s political campaigns.
The sound and effective record of Bob Goodlatte in the House of Representative and his focus on truly assisting people shielded him from political opponents, and he often had no one running against him. One might say that Bob Goodlatte was more than a politician as ethical behavior and truthfulness are rare among elite politicians in America.
Unfortunately, in our democratic society today, a group of people are ascending to public offices with the intention to speak for the moment only –  they deny the veracity of Truth and promote falseness for their own benefit. In contrast, Bob Goodlatte was a truthful politician with the sole intent of serving Americans. We need more men and women with his inherent character that can lead by example.
– Serwan Zangana supported Operation Iraqi Freedom as a U.S Army translator before coming to the U.S from Kurdistan, Iraq in 1997 to seek political asylum. He was granted asylum status and years later proudly became a U.S citizen. He currently serves as a correction officer in Roanoke.
