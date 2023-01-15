Commonwealth Games Break Record in 2022, Registration Open for 2023

In 2022, Amateur athletes from across Virginia and neighboring states descended on the campus of Liberty University and the City of Lynchburg for the VA Commonwealth Games. The 2022 games set a record for economic impact. Over 9,100 athletes participated in over 30 sports, generating $4.6 Million in economic impact to Virginia – more than $3.5 Million in the Lynchburg area. In 2021, more than 9,400 athletes competed and the economic impact was $3.9 Million statewide, and more than $3 Million in the Lynchburg area.

Planning for the 2023 Games is already underway, with registration for some sports open now. We are excited to add a couple of new sports in 2023 and continue to expand on adaptive and inclusive sports, through a partnership with Special Olympics and neighboring groups, so athletes of all ability levels can compete in the Games. Main Games weekend will be July 21-23, 2023.

Virginia residents of all ages are welcome to compete. Visit our website for full list of sports and to register: www.CommonwealthGames.org