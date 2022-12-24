Appalachian Power Issues Emergency Energy Reduction Request to All Users

|
Immediate Reduction of Energy Use Needed
Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. We are asking businesses and the public to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety.
Appalachian Power is making this emergency request in coordination with PJM, the regional power grid operator. We are asking that customers take these actions until 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, to help ensure adequate power supplies.