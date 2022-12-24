Appalachian Power Issues Emergency Energy Reduction Request to All Users

Immediate Reduction of Energy Use Needed Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. We are asking businesses and the public to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety. Appalachian Power is making this emergency request in coordination with PJM, the regional power grid operator. We are asking that customers take these actions until 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, to help ensure adequate power supplies. Please reduce your electricity use by: Setting your thermostat lower than usual, if health allows.

Postponing use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers.

Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances. Minor adjustments to thermostats and other measures can make a significant difference. The combined actions of customers can reduce overall demand for electricity and ease the emergency situation. Customers should use electricity needed for personal safety and to protect against property damage. If Your Power is Out We are in the process of providing restoration estimates for customers. Get specific information about the outages affecting your account(s) via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit AppalachianPower.com/Alerts