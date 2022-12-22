When It Comes To Power Outages It Pays To Stay Ahead of The Storm

Meteorologists are monitoring a severe weather event expected to bring widespread strong wind gusts, blowing snow and freezing temperatures across several states, including much of Appalachian Power’s and Dominion Energy’s service areas. Long-duration, widespread strong wind gusts could cause power outages.

The power companies know you depend on them to keep the power on, especially during the extreme cold and when many are celebrating the holidays. In advance of the storm system’s expected arrivals line employees, contractors and tree workers are on alert for the possibility of service restoration work. However, road conditions, lingering wind gusts and extreme wind chills could delay some restoration efforts.

Here is some important additional information on how you can prepare and keep you and your loved ones safe:

Power Company mobile apps and websites are the best ways to report an outage and track restoration times. For faster and easier service, please report outages and track your restoration time through the mobile app or website. Stay away from downed power lines. If you see a downed pole or wire, please report it by calling 866-DOM-HELP and stay at least 30 feet away. The line could be energized and dangerous. Fully charge your devices before the storm. Fully charge your phone, computer and other electronic devices before the storm arrives. Consider purchasing portable batteries to extend the life of your devices. Properly connect your generator. If you have a generator, make sure it is fueled, tested, and properly connected before the storm arrives, and always operate it outdoors with good ventilation. Prepare food, water and emergency supplies. Before any storm, it’s always good to have bottled water and non-perishable food on hand, as well as emergency supplies such as flashlights, batteries, first aid kits and medications.



Remember, all downed lines are dangerous — they carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. Stay away to stay alive. If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching, and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.

Additional safety tips are posted at:

www.AppalachianPower.com/Safety

https://www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/report-outage-or-emergency