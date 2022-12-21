First Day of Winter Brings Sever Temps and Car Troubles

Extreme Temps, Wintry Conditions Could Disrupt Holiday Plans

On this, the first day of winter, AAA wants to remind drivers that cold weather may well disrupt holiday travel plans if they don’t take precautions in advance.

Even if you are not among the 2.8 million Virginia residents expected to drive to their holiday destinations over the coming days, you and your vehicle could still be impacted as temperatures plummet.

“There is no convenient time to experience a breakdown, but over a holiday weekend in the extreme cold could be a worst-case scenario, especially if you are traveling with children or seniors,” says Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “AAA will respond to Members as quickly and safely as possible, but all motorists are encouraged to prepare now to avoid any problems down the road.”

Last winter, AAA Mid-Atlantic responded to more than 108,000 Emergency Roadside calls just in Virginia alone – more than 30% of those calls were for dead batteries – calls that increase as temperatures drop. Taking preventative measures and being prepared in the event of an emergency are key to ensuring everyone’s safety.

Three Ways to Prepare:

Check Your Battery

Starting an engine in cold temperatures can take up to twice as much current as needed under normal conditions. as needed under normal conditions.

The average battery lasts 3 to 5 years . Often, there is no indication that it is not going to work. A battery that worked last week could fail under colder conditions.

This year, AAA has seen an increase in the number of batteries needing replacement, rather than just a jump-start.

Check Your Tires

Check tire pressure. Colder temps may require adding air to your tires. As the air temperature drops outside, so does the air pressure in your tires. For every 10-degree change in air temperature, a tire’s pressure will change by about 1-2 PSI (pounds per square inch).

Make sure tire-pressure levels match those found in either the owner’s manual or on the driver-side door jamb. Note that pressure levels may be different for front and rear tires.

Check tire tread. A healthy tread increases traction, essential for safe driving.

Check for a spare tire. Many newer vehicles do not come with a spare, which many drivers do not realize until they are stranded at the roadside.

Pack a Winter Emergency Kit

No one ever ‘expects’ to break down, but being prepared can be the difference between a minor inconvenience and an extremely dangerous situation. Always have these items on hand: