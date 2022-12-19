SERWAN ZANGANA: Democrats Have Nothing on Iraqi Politicians

I was browsing online and searching for news articles recently when I came across a remark by President Biden, which he made on November 9, after the midterm election. The midterm election became a polygraph that revealed Biden’s intention. He expressed his satisfaction for the outcome which was better for Democrats than had been speculated, “…it was a good day for democracy…”

President Biden represented one group only, and his optimism elevated as the nation did not see a sweep by the Republicans in the election. “While the press and the pundit are predicting a giant red wave, it didn’t happen.” It is the extreme politics and one party mentality that I noticed in his remark. “Democrats had a strong night.” Biden stepped away from being the President of all Americans and focused on democrats only, and hence, he drew a line between the Democrats and the rest of the voters.

President Biden amplified the result of the new elected Representative from Florida, Maxwell Frost, 25 year old as the youngest man elected to the Congress, “… Maxwell Frost, the 25-year-old who got elected – I guess the youngest man ever elected to the United States Congress.” However, William Cole Claiborne, 22 years old was the youngest man ever elected as the Representative in the House, 1797-1799.

Clearly, Biden distanced himself from Republican voters and the elected individuals who had impacts on the election as well, and they were a part of the democratic process in the country. In many jurisdictions and states there were newly elected Republicans that no less required to be recognized.

President Biden believes his policy has lifted the economy after it was down during the pandemic. “We acted quickly, he said, “to create a stable and sustained growth in our economy.” Obviously, the United States did not suffer inflation until he assumed the presidency. The S&P 500 is continually in negative territory while it was in positive during Trump.

Biden’s imagination tells him that the investment under his presidency in semiconductor and other advanced factories has “created jobs that pay $126,000-$127,000 per year without a need for a college degree.” It is a complete fabrication and a promise that targets the blue collar and young generation for the purpose of the 2024 election.

President Biden in recent remarks has also attempted to correct himself politically about his past opinion regarding COVID during an interview on CBS 60 Minutes when he said, “the pandemic is over …” This time he said, “It’s still a concern, but it no longer controls our lives.”

Once again, Biden’s contradiction and confusion was clear to the public as he alienated himself from the reality of struggling Americans. Unfortunately, he does not represent the majority of all Americans and his political interests have blinded his vision.

After considering Iraq’s political system, including its president, and our majority Democrats, including President Biden, I can’t help but wonder who is more corrupt, deceptive, and untruthful?