Rep. Cline Hosts Town Hall For Roanoke County Dec. 16

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline (R) has been hosting a series of Town Hall meetings across Western Virginia, and on Friday, December 16 he will be hosting one for his Roanoke County constituents.

The event will take place at Hollywood’s Restaurant and Bakery from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm, located at 7770 Williamson Road, Roanoke, 24019, near Hollins University. Constituents planning to attend are requested to register on Eventbrite here. This is billed as an opportunity to ask about and discuss issues relating to Virginia’s Sixth District. To maintain a dignified atmosphere and facilitate listening, signs and noisemakers are prohibited. Roanoke County residents will be given first priority to make comments. Attendees are responsible to pay for any food or drink they order during the event.

Formerly a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, Rep. Cline has represented the Sixth District since the retirement of Rep. Bob Goodlatte. The Sixth District is anchored in the Roanoke Valley to the south and runs north along the Shenandoah Valley/I-81 corridor to Winchester. Due to redistricting, Salem, which used to be in the Ninth District, is now in the Sixth.

Rep. Cline is one of the 435 members of the House of Representatives, which is one chamber of the US Congress. The 100-member US Senate is the other chamber. Since Cline is in Congress, he is involved in conducting hearings and passing laws at the federal level, not the state level.

Last November, Rep. Cline won re-election to a third, two-year term by about a 2 to 1 margin in the largely conservative district.

A native of Lexington, Cline and his wife live in Botetourt County with their two children.

More information on the Town Hall can be found at this link.

-Scott Dreyer