Eight of The Longest Rivers in The UK to See With Your Own Eyes

England has a rich history and many fun facts that you may even forget the country has over 1,500 rivers. Check out some of the longest ones here.

Many tourists hurry to book spots in famous attractions when planning their UK trip. You do not have to join this group and deal with the crowd in cliche spots. Instead, you can explore other interesting parts of the United Kingdom that are mostly unpopular among tourists. One of these is the rivers that contribute to the country’s history. Here are 8 of the longest rivers in the UK to see with your own eyes.

River Thames is the longest river in England and the second longest in the United Kingdom, only after River Severn. Known in some parts as River Isis, this river flows through Southern England as it moves from Trewsbury Mead in Gloucestershire to Whitstable, Kent, and foulness Point, Essex. River Thames is 215 miles long and is crossed by over 200 bridges.

You can catch a train from London to Manchester if you need to return to the city after visiting the Thames. The journey can take as little as 2 hours with the high-speed trains that ply the route.

River Bann

Most UK rivers are not very long, so it is no surprise that River Bann made it to this list despite being 76 miles long. The river is in Northern Ireland, so you can book one of the top-rated tours to Ireland to get there. The length of this river is not agreed upon, as some put it at 90 miles, while others claim it to be 99 miles.

Authorities in the last group consider the river’s path through the 19-mile-long Lough Neagh and add the numbers together. River Bann is a significant part of Northern Ireland’s history and traditions. Importantly, it is the dividing line between the Eastern and Western parts of Northern Ireland.

River Trent

This river is one of the longest in the United Kingdom and has a remarkable history to add to its importance. The river spans 185 miles through five counties, including Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire, and Yorkshire, before ending at the Humber Estuary. The river drains at several points before emptying into the North Sea.

River Trent’s history includes that it used to be the demarcation between Northern and Southern England long ago. The river also has many references in popular culture, which is not surprising since it is the third-longest river in the UK.

River Wye

River Wye is a remarkable 155 miles long river, making it one of the longest rivers in the UK. If the most popular length for each river were to be followed, the Wye is the fourth-longest river in the country. This river is fed by many tributaries along the way, like the River Lugg, River Trothy, and Afon Elan.

River Wye used to face a lot of pollution issues until conservation efforts got serious in the area. It is finally getting better with more fish species being discovered there.

River Tay

Scotland’s Tay is one of the longest rivers in the UK. The 117 miles long river is the largest in the UK by volume discharge. Unfortunately, River Tay became popular due to the Tay Bridge disaster of 1879, after which some renowned poets referenced it in their works. Some songs also reference the river in connection with the tragedy. At the same time, Rolls-Royce engineers named a model after the river in connection with their tradition of naming their works after British rivers.

River Great Ouse

River Great Ouse is about 150 miles long as it flows from the county of Northamptonshire to The Wash, a large bay on the East Coast. While its length alone makes it a notable river in the UK, its significance far exceeds that. This river is one of the major rivers in the UK, serving as a waterway for commerce and recreation.

River Ure/River Ouse

This river is a controversial entry since it is technically two rivers merged into one. River Ure/Ouse spans 129 miles, with Ure being about 77 miles and Ouse estimated at 52 miles. The peculiarity of the two being regarded as one has sparked conversations about merging other rivers that follow the same trajectory to form one. If that happens, the order of the longest rivers in the UK will shift a bit.

River Severn

It is fitting that we end this list with the longest river in the entire UK. River Severn spans a remarkable 220 miles across several counties. River Severn is fed by 21 tributaries along the way, making it the most voluminous river in the UK. One notable attraction connected to the river is the Severn bridge, which is the second-longest bridge in the UK.

These are some of the longest rivers in the United Kingdom. Many flow across more than one country and several counties within a country. You can walk along the bank for a while before finding something to occupy your time. Many of these rivers are close to other attractions that will make your visit worth the effort you put into it.