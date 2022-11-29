Gift Honors Doctor and Educator Charles L. Crockett, Jr.

Former Carilion Chief Executive Officer Tom Robertson and his wife, Sue, have given $250,000 to establish a fellowship training program at Carilion Clinic in honor of Charles L. Crockett, M.D.

For more than three decades Dr. Crockett served as director of medical education at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, overseeing the development of fully accredited residencies in a half dozen specialties with 100 residents each year.

Dr. Crockett, a hematologist, came to Roanoke Memorial in 1967 from the University of Virginia, where he was assistant dean for continuing education and associate professor of internal medicine.

“He recognized from day one the potential of education to set Roanoke Memorial apart,” said Tom Robertson, who retired in 2001 after 15 years as Carilion’s CEO. “It is extremely rare for hospitals not affiliated with universities to have such a robust training program.”

Today, Carilion offers 29 nationally accredited graduate medical education programs. They include 13 residencies and 16 fellowships involving 340 trainees. Following medical school, physicians continue their training through residency programs. Fellowships provide the opportunity for advanced training in a specialty or subspecialty.