Roanoke County Names Assistant Economic Development Director

Roanoke County has announced the appointment of Danielle Poe as Assistant Director of Economic Development. Poe will assume her new position on November 28.

“We are fortunate to gain a leader within the Roanoke Valley who has expertise not just on the Valley and innovative strategies for economic development, but is respected for her leadership,” said County Administrator Richard L. Caywood. “I know she will complement the department well.”

Poe is coming from the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission where she has been the business manager for nearly three years, managing the day-to-day operations within the organization and overseeing risk management strategies in various projects. She has gained over 15 years of experience in various additional roles including as the Economic Development specialist for Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with the Roanoke County Economic Development team,” said Poe. “Roanoke County has a vision, momentum, and support by leadership making it an exciting time to make this transition. I think the best is yet to come, and I can’t wait to get to work!”

Poe earned a Bachelor of Science in Exercise, Sport, And Health Education with a Concentration in Sports

Administration from Radford University. She has a number of affiliations, most notably a Chair of Leadership Roanoke Valley, with additional involvement in the Roanoke Boosters Club and Wasena Elementary PTA.

Poe is a native of the Roanoke Valley.